20 images of strange things that we can only find in Mexico

Mexico: a place full of mystery and intrigues for many, and one that also has an incredible amount of culture. In addition to all that culture, however, there are some pretty strange things that can only be found in Mexico, and we are here for it.

From scary displays of tree-filled dolls to museums specializing in some creepy things, it’s worth a visit to experience it all.

However, many of these things are not for the faint of heart – this is not the side of Mexico that is full of resorts and beach visits. But again, where is that actually all nice?

For a peek into the stranger side of this unique country, we’ve found 20 things that are specific to it – the weirdest, weirdest, and just plain weird.

20 Isla de las Munecas, AKA Island Of The Dolls

via ViralTide

Many are already familiar with the island of dolls, if only because it has been discussed both inside and outside of Mexico. This island is also supposed to be cursed, so visit at your own risk – it’s also not always safe to visit at night, so be wary of nightfall at your potential visit.

19 The Mexican walking fish is also pretty weird

via Folio Weekly

It’s definitely a cute little guy (or lady!), But that doesn’t mean it’s not scary. This salamander is also called a ‘water monster’ and can breathe oxygen through the gills it has, making it look like a fish. It is a unique hybrid and tours are available in central Mexico for those interested.

18 tourists can view some mummified remains

via daily mail

As we said, there are some strange things in Mexico. These mummified remains were discovered by the Zapatistas in the early 20th century. They can now be seen in the Museo de El Carmen, where visitors can see them for themselves, for themselves, if they are so inclined.

17 Lucha Libre wrestlers are not typical WWE hunters

via the Seattle Times

Mexico is also home to the Lucha Libre wrestlers, who are so well known for the face masks they wear to wrestle into. These are the Mexican version of the WWE hunters that we know so well here and they do almost the same thing, except tickets to see them are much cheaper.

16 Cakes On Cakes On Cakes … And even more unique Cakes

via GlobetrotterGirls

Pasteleria Ideal is the place to go when it comes to finding everything sweet in Mexico. In addition, visitors will be completely surprised to see an entire floor dedicated to displaying cakes, varying in theme and size. We guarantee that it is one of the most unique cake experiences that you have probably had.

15 Chapulines are, you guessed it, edible locusts

via Pinterest

Baked and crispy, ripe to eat! In all seriousness, this is a delicacy from Mexico and in many places. While we see it for what it is – eating an insect – it’s just a great source of protein in other countries. If you are brave enough, buy full per bag.

14 fans of Quesadillas will be psyched to see the world’s largest

via la.eater.com

They are so big, they have to be built for a long time. Mexico is home to a number of great foods, many of which have found their way to other countries and have formed fusion kitchens such as Tex-Mex. In Mexico, asking for a quesadilla can be the largest you’ve ever seen, depending on where you get it.

13 The Santa Veracruz Church is actively sinking along with some other sights

via Wikiwand

It sinks because it is built on a lake bottom, which means that the soil around it is too soft to hold a structure as large as the Santa Veracruz church. This is not the only building that sinks slowly, and those who visit the city only have to walk a little to see that the buildings are really in a strange corner.

12 Tianguis is amazing and completely random, markets

FAVAL problems

See the traditional tianguis for the most local local attractions. These markets are sometimes full of completely random things, but can really hide some hidden gems. If you are looking for the weird and unusual and sometimes the amazing, find one of these before the end of your journey.

11 A Taco Full Of Worms: The Maguey

via Reddit

Ah, yes, the Maguey worm. It is understandable that this will not appear in all US menus in the near future. Unfortunately in Mexico you can also enjoy a delicious delicacy in the form of a large, winding worm. Just kidding, it’s not so bad with a bit of guac from what we hear.

10 A massive washing up of starfish

via San Antonio Express news

In 2009 something very strange happened. Unexpected and quite mysterious, a wealth of starfish washed up on South Padre Island, with apparently no explanation for the event. The starfish was otherwise healthy and experts could not find a logical reason why they were all washed ashore so randomly.

9 The bare cypress forest appeared after Hurricane Katrina

via Washington Post

In addition, a few years earlier in 2005, Hurricane Katrina dug up an underwater forest that was estimated to be about 50,000 years old. The Bald Cypress Forest was first seen at an accessible level and was perfectly preserved due to the lack of oxygen exposure.

8 The USS Narcissus becomes a ‘Shipwreck Park’

via Houston Chronicle

Another underwater discovery was the USS Narcissus, which is still owned by the US, but is expected to be the first underwater dive park. The ship sank back in 1866 in a wild storm, with all 29 crew members and passengers losing their lives when it crashed.

7 The Mayan Medicine Museum shows a glimpse of extraterrestrial medical practices

via Trip Advisor

For a location off the beaten track (such as, far off the beaten track), look no further than the Mayan Medicine Museum. This museum is popular with people who have left, with educational displays and information about Mayan medical practices and age-old medicinal beliefs and treatments.

6 View the largest collection of old toys in the world

via AP Images Spotlight

It sounds a bit crazy, but it’s actually pretty great. Mexico is also home to one of the largest collections of old toys in the world, and those who absolutely love toys should definitely add this to their list. It is impossible to say what you could find in this retro museum of past toys.

5 The Biblioteca Vasconcelos is huge and full of books

via Reddit

If we look at this alone, we want to roll ourselves up in a comfortable chair and read all day long. It is also geometrically pleasing to the eye, which is why many people come to view this huge library. Filled to the ceiling (quite literally) with literary works, the Biblioteca Vasconcelos is worth seeing for both book and non-book lovers.

4 Quetzalcoatl is a Mexican legend and a series of condos

via Designboom

This one is just for fun. Although there is a rumored Airbnb stay somewhere in this maze, Quetzalcoatl’s Nest is a series of apartments designed to represent the creature of the legend: Quetzalcoatl. The huge bird-like snake is a well-known legend in Mexico, and these snake-like condos are downright works of art.

3 The pyramid of Kukulcan contains an ancient legend

via LillaGreen

The Pyramid of Kukulcan was built by the Mayans and is still a popular tourist attraction to this day. In May 2019, the day after thousands of people gathered to see a “serpent” descend from the sun, a devil-twister experienced a little panic – and many claimed that Kukulcan, the deity of the pyramid, was crazy.

2 El Tepozteco is for the adventure seekers, high on a mountain

via Girl Who Travels the World

Another temple to visit is Tepozteco, and it certainly takes some work to get there. This temple stands high on a mountain top and requires some tenacity and determination to reach the top, but those who like to be actively engaged in their vacations will not benefit much. Moreover, the views are worth it.

1 The National Museum of Death Is … Well, exactly how it sounds

via Inspirock

From the land that Dia de Los Muertos celebrates, comes the Death Museum, which celebrates exactly that. From cultural references and exhibitions to in-depth education on the subject, Mexico is determined to train and amaze anyone who decides to visit this somewhat morbid tourist spot.