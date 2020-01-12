With more than eighty percent of our ocean unexplored and uncharted, there may be many more marine animals, lost sunk cities, shipwrecks and other mysteries that we will never know and possibly never discover.

The deep and dark parts of the ocean that we have explored have been nothing but amazing, where new creatures have been discovered, such as the terrifying-looking Fangtooth, where remains of the ancient Cleopatra Palace have been found and where a river flows, complete with trees and leaves, at the bottom of the Black Sea.

Explorers have encountered countless wonders, ancient artifacts, shipwrecks and funny looking creatures in the deeper parts of our ocean. Here are 20 images of strange things that we can only find at the bottom of the ocean that will surprise you.

20 A set of lost cities

Photo via: telegraph.co.uk

Sunken ancient cities are scattered all over the world and include Cleopatra’s kingdom in Egypt, the Bay of Cambay in India, a 5,000-year-old sunken city in Japan and Pavlopetri, Greece, where divers found the ruins of the ancient Mycenaean city that dates back from the Neolithic period.

19 The Gulper eel consumes prey larger than itself

Photo via: theverge.com

The most striking thing about the Gulper Eel is the huge mouth that can open wide enough to swallow prey larger than itself. The Gulper eel lives deep in the ocean and there are still things that researchers don’t know about this creature, including its reproductive habits. You can find this marine animal in all the tropical and temperate oceans in the world, says Sea Sky.

18 A hoard of $ 17 billion

Photo via: youtube.com

In 1708, the Spanish galleon San Jose burst into flames and sank, leaving a treasure of $ 17 billion deep in the ocean. In 2015, the Colombian government announced that the shipwreck had been found, but there is now a serious dispute about who exactly can claim the San Jose treasure, according to BBC.

17 The Fangtooth lives deep in the sea

Photo via: thesun.co.uk

This scary-looking marine animal is one of the deepest living fish species that can be discovered in our oceans. It is clear where it owes its name with its large teeth, which are actually the largest teeth of all fish compared to their body size. Although the Fangtooth looks scary, it actually only reaches a maximum length of six centimeters.

16 The Northern Stargazer buries itself in the sand to hunt its prey

Photo via: sciencesource.com

The Northern Stargazer owes its name to the fact that his eyes are on the top of his head while he waits for his prey that is partially buried in the sand. When this nasty fish is in sight of its next meal, it can use a shock of electricity to stun its prey and quickly expand and devour its large mouth. This marine animal hides itself quite well and only reveals its eyes.

15 An underwater river

Photo via: travelandleisure.com

There is a river at the bottom of the Black Sea that looks like a river that we would personally see on land. Here is not only a flowing river, but also trees, waterfalls, leaves and river banks! If it were on land, this underwater river would be the sixth largest river in the world in terms of the amount of water that flows through it.

14 The Giant Pacific Octopus can measure 30 feet

Photo via: oceana.org

The Giant Pacific Octopus is the largest octopus species in the world and can be found in the North Pacific off the US coast to Alaska and around Japan. According to Oceana, the largest ever found was as much as 600 pounds and 30 feet tall!

13 An angel in the sea

Photo via: businessinsider.com

A sea angel owes its name to the way in which it gracefully swims around the dark and deep ocean depths and its translucent body that resembles the perspective of people on an angel. A sea angel is actually a sea snail that grows no more than five centimeters long and that looks like wings, actually its feet, used for swimming.

12 A Stonehenge in Lake Michigan

Photo via: dailybuzzlive.com

A Stonehenge-like structure was found in Lake Michigan while archaeologists were searching the lake for shipwrecks. According to ZME Science, while looking under Lake Michigan, a boulder was found in 2011 with what looks like a prehistoric carving of a mastodon and a series of stones arranged like the Stonehenge in England.

11 The Sixgill Shark swims in severely deep water

Photo via: nautiluslive.com

The Sixgill Shark is a deep-water shark that owes its name to the fact that it has six gills, while most other sharks have five. The shark also has a dorsal fin located at the back of its body near its tail, while most sharks have a pronounced dorsal fin on their backs near the center. These sharks are not dangerous to humans unless they are provoked.

10 The blood-red color of the Vampire Squid would scare any fish approaching it

Photo via: realmonstrosities.com

According to Oceana, the Vampire Squid is neither a squid nor an octopus, although it looks like both marine animals combined. Scientists have placed this specific being in its own category. The Vampire Squid lives in dark waters of the deep ocean and owes its name to its dark color and skin that connects the arms, resembling a vampire cape.

9 The world’s oldest shipwreck

Photo via: history.com

In 2018, explorers found a Greek merchant ship at the bottom of the Black Sea that is more than 2,400 years old. The shipwreck is officially praised as the world’s oldest known intact shipwreck. According to the BBC, the ship has not deteriorated because it is more than 2,000 meters below the surface and the water is oxygen-free.

8 A graveyard of trains

Photo via: pinterest.com

Several locomotives were found at the bottom of the ocean and in a strange good condition off the coast of New Jersey. These 15-tonne trains date from the 1850s without a true explanation of how they ended up in the sea. A theory about these locomotives is that they were pushed off a ship to prevent it from sinking.

7 The Ice Finger Of Doom

Photo via: science.howstuffworks.com

Earth Archives states that this natural phenomenon, known as Brinicles, or “the ice finger of death”, occurs when sea ice cracks the salty water and leaks to the open ocean. This usually happens under blocks of floating sea ice and with the brine heavier than the water around it, it sinks to the ocean floor.

6 The Goblin Shark Is A “Living Fossil”

Photo via: mentalfloss.com

Leprechaun sharks are known to go slowly, making it difficult to catch their next meal. But the ability to put their jaws three centimeters out of their mouths to catch their prey certainly helps. Goblin sharks can be recognized by their narrow muzzles and canines and are usually found off the coast in Japan.

5 A neolithic village

Photo via: wikipedia.com

Off the coast of Atlit, Israel lie the sunken ruins of the ancient Neolithic site of Atilt Yam, which is 9,000 years old. According to Ancient-Origins, the site is so incredibly intact that there is still a mysterious stone circle as it was first established, as well as skeletons that have remained undisturbed.

4 The eel-like shark

Photo via: aol.com

The rugged shark is a prehistoric-looking marine animal that spends most of its time in deep, dark waters. These are active predators, who swallow their prey. There is limited information about the tough shark because they are rarely found by humans, but they are known as a “living fossil” because they have changed so little since prehistoric times.

3 Bimini Road leads to the city of Atlantis

Photo via: knowyofacts.com

The lost city of Atlantis is one of the most famous legends in the world and sunk into the ocean some 11,000 years ago. In 1968 a diver found this “way” off the coast of the Bahamas. However, analysis of the stones led to the conclusion that they were made naturally by geological forces, writes Atlas Obscura.

2 The 14-inch sheet sea dragon

Photo via: businessmirror.com.ph

The Leafy Sea Dragon is almost impossible to recognize because it looks so much like kelp or seaweed. Found in Australian coastal waters, these 14-inch marine creatures can also mimic clumps of grass floating in the currents of the ocean, making it difficult for predators to find them.

1 The Chambered Nautilus has existed on our planet for 500 million years

Photo via: calacademy.org

According to Seasky, the Chambered Nautilus is known as a living fossil because it has remained unchanged for more than 400 million years. The strong shell protects the soft body of this marine animal and can have up to 90 individual tentacles, depending on the species! These tentacles are used to catch shrimp, fish and small crustaceans.