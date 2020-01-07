20 iconic American stores that we grew up with (that no longer exist)

Loading...

Many things have changed over the years. We now have cell phones, internet, computers, online shopping, tablets, people who do our shopping for us, and much more.

Unfortunately, not everyone can keep up with time as time changes and technology and business upgrade improve. There have been many different companies over the years that have been bought up and merged with other, larger companies or that had to close their doors forever.

Although many of the newer generations will see these stores and think nothing of them, many people were born before the 90s who will see these stores and get a nostalgic feel.

Here are a few of the companies where many of us grew up shopping that are no longer around.

20 The F. W. Woolworth Company sold general merchandise for 10 cents and less

Flickr

The F.W. Woolworth Company, founded in 1879, opened its first stores in Utica, New York and Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

The store mainly sold general merchandise around 10 cents or less. It started quickly and by 1929 it had more than 2,250 stores and had bought a few other stores, such as Footlocker.

Unfortunately it closed its doors in 1997.

19 The Main Marshall Field store was more than 73 hectares long

Flickr

The very first Marshall Fields were opened in Chicago in 1852 and per britannica.com it grew into a huge chain in the Midwest. But the main store remained the most fantastic of them all with 73 acres of floor space, beautiful clocks, a Tiffany ceiling and iconic bronze signs.

Unfortunately, all remaining stores were bought out in 2006, merged with Macy’s and renamed.

The 18 Mervyn department store alone had 200 stores in California

Around Carson

Begun in 1949 in San Lorenzo, California, Mervyn’s department store started in the 1970s and grew to nearly 200 stores throughout California.

However, according to abcnews.go.com, the company became greedy and tried to expand to other states, where it went wrong and had to close a number of stores.

By 2008, the company filed for bankruptcy and closed all remaining stores.

17 Gimbel Brothers was in the classic Christmas film Miracle On 34th Street

reddit

The first Gimbels opened in Indiana in 1842 and later spread to Milwaukee, Philadelphia and New York.

According to goodhousekeeping.com, the company was bought years after the lead role in the classic Christmas movie Miracle on 34th Street by the same company that owned Kohl’s and closed its doors in 1986.

16 A&P was one of the largest supermarket chains in the US.

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Before A&P was the largest supermarket chain in the US with more than 15,000 locations, it was a small mail order company in 1859.

According to goodhousekeeping.com, however, things went worse and the company had to file for bankruptcy in 2010 and 2015. In 2016, the company closed the door for good in the last remaining store.

15 Warner Bros. Studio Store was the place for everything that had to do with Looney Tunes

Pinterest

Just like Disney, Warner Bros. Studios used to be their own retail chain that sold merchandise and other items from Looney Tunes related to the company.

According to goodhousekeeping.com, the first store was launched in 1991, but after Time Warner merged with AOL, the store chain had to close its doors.

However, a few stores are still open, but in China.

14 Kresge’s department store was a five and a-half store

YouTube

Kresge’s was a five-and-a-half store that opened in Detroit in 1897.

According to blogpublic.lib.msu.edu, by 1935, Kresge had grown to more than 745 stores in the Midwest and East. In 1962, the company decided to upgrade and opened the very first Kmart outside of Detroit, which spread like wildfire.

1987, corporate officially changed its name to Kmart and all remaining Kresge’s were sold.

13 Kids “R” Us was a spin-off store with toys R Us

Flickr

After the successful launch of the Toys R Us store, the company decided to launch a spin-off store called Kids R Us, which would sell merchandise for both children and teenagers.

According to goodhousekeeping.com, although Toys R Us was the best store for men to shop for, Kids R Us never understood and in 2003 it was forced to close all 146 locations.

12 Kaufmann’s had nearly 60 stores in the east

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

In 1871, two brothers opened a men’s clothing store and ready-made clothing in Pittsburgh called Kaufmann’s.

According to historicpittsburgh.org two more brothers were added a few years later, and it wasn’t long before the store grew into a chain of nearly 60 stores.

Several companies over the years bought out the stores before it was finally purchased by Macy’s and branded again in 2006.

11 Hills Department Store was the eighth largest discount store in The Nation

Flickr

The Hills department store was founded by Herbert H. Goldberger in 1957 in Youngstown, Ohio.

According to goodhousekeeping.com, it didn’t take long for the company to find its way to neighboring states and become the eighth largest discount store in the country.

Unfortunately, the company began to go downhill in the 1990s and had to file for bankruptcy.

10 Toys “R” Us Was THE Store For Kids Stuff

FOX59

Toys R Us was once known in the United States as the store for toys, clothing, video games and baby products.

According to goodhousekeeping.com, the necklace was founded more than 70 years ago and originally only started selling children’s furniture. In September 2017, the company was forced to file for bankruptcy and close its doors.

9 Sports Authority has more than 460 stores in the US.

The Denver Post

First launched in 1928, at its peak, the Sports Authority had more than 460 stores in the United States.

However, according to goodhousekeeping.com, the company went bankrupt in 2016 due to competition from other stores and the upgrade of online shopping.

Shortly thereafter, Dick’s Sporting Goods bought the name and the intellectual property.

8 W. T. Grant 25 Cent Store has more than 1200 stores at its peak

Maine Historical Society blog – WordPress.com

W.T. Grant worked as a salesman and in 1906 managed to save $ 1,000 of his hard-earned money on Grant Co. 25 Cent Store to open in Lynn, Massachusetts.

According to goodhousekeeping.com, the company grew rapidly in 1972 to more than 1200 stores. Unfortunately, the company went bankrupt in 1974.

7 A sharper picture was where to go for consumer goods and electronics

PennLive.com

Sharper Image was first established in 1977 in San Francisco, California, as a store where people could shop for consumer goods and electronics.

However, according to goodhousekeeping.com, Sharper was forced to file for bankruptcy in 2008, like many other stores in this article, and eventually closed all his locations.

6 Zayre has stores in England

reddit

In 1919 the brothers Max and Morris Feldberg started a company in Boston that later turned into a specialty store for women named Zayre.

According to goodhousekeeping.com, the company really started and even expanded all the way to New England.

Unfortunately, the company was bought in the 1980s by Ames Department Store, which closed its doors in 2002.

5 Circuit City Was Best Buy Before Best Buy was one thing

NBC News

Circuit City had more than 567 stores during its prime. People could go in and shop for TVs, computers, stereo equipment, car accessories and much more.

However, according to goodhousekeeping.com, in 2008, after nearly 60 years of doing business, the company was forced to file for bankruptcy and started closing all its locations.

4 Bon-Ton was once known as Grumbacher & Son

Wall Street Journal

First started in 1898 as a hat and dry good shop named Grumbacher and Son in York, Pennsylvania, the company later expanded beyond the borders of Pennsylvania and changed the name to Bon-Ton.

According to goodhousekeeping.com, the company saw great success in the last decade, especially in the 1990s, but unfortunately the chain went bankrupt in 2018 and all remaining stores were liquidated.

3 Blockbuster has more than 9,000 locations at one point

Retail dive

Blockbuster was once known as THE shop to go when someone wanted to rent a movie.

According to goodhousekeeping.com, it was founded in 1985 and had more than 9,000 locations worldwide in its prime.

Unfortunately, the company announced in 2013 that it would close all locations, except one, which is still open for this day in Bend, Oregon.

2 Service Merchandise Was A Five – & – Dime Store

YouTube

Service Merchandise first started in 1934 as a five-and-a-dime-like store in Tennessee, and evolved into a good department store for jewelry and household items with more than 400 stores.

According to goodhousekeeping.com, however, the company ended bankruptcy in 1999 and by 2002 it was forced to close the doors of all remaining stores.

1 RadioShack was where everyone went when it came to electronics

USA today

RadioShack was founded in 1921 by the Deutschmann brothers in Boston and grew to more than 7,3000 locations and became THE place when it came to something electronic.

According to housekeeping.com, however, the company ended bankruptcy in 2015 and 2017 and closed its doors at most of its locations.