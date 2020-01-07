20 hidden gems in Mexico that give you the feeling that you live between 1%

Loading...

Traveling is a top drive, and from all the beautiful places in the world, Mexico is a top destination. It is full of tropical locations, exciting adventures and hidden gems that seem to be reserved for an elite group. However, the natural wonders, resorts, excursions and spas below can be enjoyed by everyone.

So if someone is looking for a unique journey … If someone is looking for a breathtaking destination … If someone wants to do Mexico like it has never been done before … Then keep the following 20 places in mind, such as they will certainly give the guests the feeling that they live between one percent!

20 lagoon of seven colors in Bacalar

Bacalar is located on Lake Bacalar, also known as the lagoon of seven colors; of course this name comes from the beautiful hues, as shown here. Bacalar is also the home of Cenote Azul, a lake with underwater caves.

19 The pools of Grutas Tolantongo

Tolantongo is a resort and a natural destination, with a river with mineral salts and caves with tunnels, canyons and caves. One of the main attractions are swimming pools that are under trees and full of hot springs, just waiting for tourists!

18 And the hot springs of Termas De San Joaquin

Similarly, the Termas De San Joaquin hotel has hot springs. Located in the middle of a desert, this 5-star destination offers many other services and amenities, such as a spa called Salute Per Aqua.

17 History of Mérida

Mérida is the capital of Yucatán, and it has some very iconic and historic buildings to see, such as Mérida Cathedral, a church built with materials from Mayan temples, and the Casa de Montejo, a mansion from the 16th century .

16 The Underwater Art Near Isla Mujeres

Yes, these sculptures are built on the bottom of the ocean. There are more than 450 and they are life-size. And they not only look cool … They help support the reef system and underwater life!

15 beaches of Yelapa

Mexico is partly known for all of its incredible beaches, and some of the best can be found in Yelapa; it is small but charming and offers many benefits for everyone who visits. That said, keep that in mind!

14 All swings at bars

In addition, many of these beaches have bars, and a large number of these bars have swings! So instead of just sitting on a stool, people can drink in style and view all sights in a neat way.

13 Antara Fashion Hall in Mexico City

A top place to visit in this area is Mexico City, full of museums, parks, sights, restaurants and shopping centers such as the Antara Fashion Hall. It is luxurious. It has an outdoor concept. And it has a number of very luxurious stores.

12 The natural wonders of Costa Maya

Costa Maya, located on the Yucatán peninsula, has reserves, beaches and reefs that are full of everything from sharks and dolphins to jaguars and monkeys! This is the perfect getaway for those who want to enjoy the natural beauty of the planet.

11 resorts of Playa del Carmen

Also on the Yucatán peninsula is Playa del Carmen, a tourist destination with restaurants, shops and breathtaking resorts as pictured here. Relaxing on a beach in a hammock … It doesn’t get much better.

10 Rotating restaurant on the Bellini roof

Many travel to Mexico for great food, and some of the best can be found in Mexico City. Specifically, there is a restaurant called Bellini’s; it is located in the World Trade Center of the city, it runs and offers spectacular views.

9 Hot air balloon above the pyramids of Teotihuacan

Teotihuacan is known for its Mesoamerican pyramids, and the most unique way to view these wonders is via a hot air balloon! Not everyone can say they have done this, so remember this adventure when planning upcoming trips.

8 Slip in a Speakeasy

Mexico is also home to some very neat speakeasies, so those who love the nightlife and secret bars may want to see these hidden gems and their delicious drinks. A normal lounge can of course get the job done, but this is so much better.

7 Or in a secret garden

In the same way, visitors can admire all gardens in Mexico. A unique option is Las Pozas, structures in a rainforest in the mountains, surrounded by waterfalls and all of which have a surreal style.

6 All resorts in Tulum

Another good place for resorts is Tulum, on the Yucatán peninsula. In addition to the serene and beautiful places that it offers for people to stay, it also has beaches, Mayan ruins and cenotes … How cool!

5 and the spas in Cabo

There are also many beautiful spas in Mexico, and many can be found in Cabo San Lucas. This city has beaches and much more, which means that visitors can play all day and participate in relaxing services such as massages.

4 Tecozautla’s geysers

For a mix of pleasure and relaxation, there are thermal springs in Tecozautla; this is a whole park full of geysers that everyone can enjoy in such a neat way. And since this is all about original activities in Mexico, this belongs on the list.

3 sun loungers from CostaBaja

Can we just talk about these loungers? They can be found at the CostaBaja Resort & Spa in La Paz, another of those great places to stay in this country. Imagine that you have the entire environment of this … Wow.

2 Copa del Sol in Careyes

Copa del Sol in Careyes is essentially a giant meditation bowl. That is why it is visited by people who love architecture, art, meditation and Mexico in general. Even The Real Housewives of Dallas have recently visited it.

1 This baroque museum in Puebla

Speaking of art, there is also the International Baroque Museum. It is clear that those who enjoy this art style may want to add it to their bucket list. But many others may want to go, just to see this beautiful building!