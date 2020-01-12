20 Fantasy Thoughts: Jump on buy-low scenario with Predators players

You can add NHL goal scorer to the ever-growing CV of Pekka Rinne for the Hockey Hall of Fame. Back on Thursday evening, the 37-year-old registered the 15th goal by a net-less in the history of NHL, the first since Mike Smith did it in 2013.

Rinne’s performance led the return of an old conversation – why don’t goals from goalkeepers count in fantasy hockey? If you think about it, it is the same as a broad receiver in football who throws a touchdown – rare, but it happens from time to time. For the record, most standard football leagues credit a touchdown pass regardless of who throws the pig skin. If anything, it would be nice to see the option that is at least offered as a competitive institution, available at the discretion of the commissioner. Just some food for thought.

1. It is better to act quickly if you have ambitions to buy low when it comes to the Nashville fold. Considering how terrible both the aforementioned Rinne and Juuse Saros were in the first half, there is only one direction to go and that is good. Be ahead of the bend.

2. Moreover, target wings Filip Forsberg and Viktor Arvidsson are on the trade market. Both players have remained heavily behind and can now be held for a lower market value. Waking!

3. I also predict a boost in production from the ice position in the middle of Nashville. Put Ryan Johansen, Matt Duchene and Kyle Turris – who has breathed new life into under new coach John Hynes – on your watchlist.

4. Finally, the price of the Mikael Granlund share is always low. The 27-year-old and soon unlimited free agent produces with a point of 0.40 per game clip, far removed from career standards. Pay attention!

5. With Sidney Crosby returning to the Pittsburgh Penguins line-up, Patric Hornqvist and Jared McCann are the greatest benefactors, at least initially. That trio has done consistent repetitions in practice. Watch out!

6. Pick up New York Rangers rookie phenomenon goalkeeper Igor Shesterkin, but understand that this is probably only a short game. If you are New York, why would you rush the process? Especially if you already have Henrik Lundqvist and Alexandar Georgiev. Why burn a year on his contract?

7. Pick up Aaron Dell. Early on, the new San Jose Sharks bank boss, Bob Boughner, leaned more in favor of the 30-year-old, unlike Martin Jones. Dell has started five of the last six games and has won four. Man on fire.

8. Also a heavy blow for San Jose who loses Logan Couture to a broken ankle. Internally, Joe Thornton is likely to see more ice. Externally, Ryan Johansen, David Krejci, Nico Hischier, Roope Hintz and Noel Acciari are all worth an exemption.

9. With Dylan Strome on your way to the Chicago Blackhawks, pick up rookie center Kirby Dach. He will see an improvement within a few minutes.

10. Take a flyer on Edmonton Oilers winger Kailer Yamamoto. Especially skating with Leon Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins on 5-in-5, the 21-year-old has had two goals and five points in six games since being recalled from the AHL.

11. With Smith seeing the bulk of the load for Edmonton lately, this is a good time to buy some stock on Mikko Koskinen. Rest assured, the Oilers are committed to their timeshare tandem. Do not worry.

12. Stay in Alberta and add Cam Talbot as soon as possible and ride this hot line. The Calgary Flames have won five in a row, four carved by Talbot. If anything, this should make a fire on David Rittich.

13. For now, wait a minute and see the approach when it comes to the returning Justin Williams. To say that I am skeptical about a 38-year-old competing in the middle of the season is probably an understatement. That said, stranger things have happened. We will see.

14. If you haven’t done this yet, go outside and pick up Arizona Coyote’s third-series goalkeeper Adin Hill. Antti Raanta returned to the fold for a total of two periods before he had to leave again on Friday evening due to a nagging lower body problem. If you were wondering, Darcy Kuemper is still not ready to go.

15. Take advantage of this tough process for the Montreal Canadiens and see how you can acquire Max Domi, Shea Weber and Carey Price. The Canadiens are getting healthier.

16. Grab Andreas Johnsson, who is about to return to the Maple Leafs line-up. The 25-year-old is about to regain his second-line position in Toronto alongside John Tavares and William Nylander. Enough said.

17. Sell ​​high on Alex Killorn. The 30-year-old is currently on pace for 36 goals and 74 points. Given that he has not collected more than 50 points in a season in his career, I will continue and live with the possible consequences. This is a classic sales opportunity.

18. Get used to seeing a lot of New York Islanders hockey this week. They are blessed with schedules fantasy hockey unicorn – five games in seven days.

Ma (@NYR), Tues (DET), Thu (@NYR), Sat (WSH), Sun (@CAR)

Waiver Looks: Semyon Varlamov (3), Mathew Barzal (2), Brock Nelson (2)

SN Fantasy Pool: Josh Bailey (13 percent), Anthony Beauvillier (10 percent)

19. Meanwhile, the following seven squadrons will play four times: BOS, CAR, CHI, CBJ, MTL, PHI, PIT.

For planning manipulation, I think the Canes and Hawks have the tastiest dockets:

Carolina Hurricanes: Mon (@ WSH), Thu (@ CBJ), Fri (ANA), Sun (NYI)

Waiver Looks: Sebastian Aho (3), Dougie Hamilton (2), Andrei Svechnikov (2)

SN Fantasy Pool: Erik Haula (26 percent), Nino Niederreiter (21 percent)

Chicago Blackhawks: Tues (@OTT), Wed (@MTL), Sat (@TOR), Sun (@WPG)

Waiver Looks: Patrick Kane (4), Alex DeBrincat (3), Jonathan Toews (3)

SN Fantasy Pool: Dominik Kubalik (7 percent), Kirby Dach (2 percent)

20. It is not necessary to have secondary or tertiary pieces in Edmonton or Florida. Both teams only play twice this week.