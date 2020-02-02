20 Fantasy Thoughts: Identify buyers and sellers with a trade deadline

The list of NHL teams with problems with the Super Bowl format is growing day by day. Now that the transaction deadline is only 22 days, it is never too early to investigate potential buyers and sellers.

From a fantasy perspective, the rental market does not have much firepower, so let’s hope that league managers can find a way to get creative. That is of course with all due respect for Chris Kreider and Tyler Toffoli. They are probably the two largest pending unlimited free agents that are likely to be treated between now and February 24.

Granted things can change in one cent in this NHL world, here I would now characterize the status of all 31 teams:

Status

Eastern Conference

Western conference

BUYERS

BOS, TBL, FLA, TOR, WSH, PIT

STL, COL, DAL, CGY, ARI, NSH

SELLERS

MTL, NYR, BUF, OTT, NJD, DET

MIN, SJS, ANA, LAK

UNDISPUTED

NYI, CBJ, AUTO, PHI

VAN, EDM, CHI, WPG

1. Even if Buffalo sinks again, it’s a good time to go out and buy rookie Victor Olofsson. Since January 2, the 24-year-old has so far this season 16 goals and 35 points in 42 games. Still at least a week away from a potential return, the late bloomer is likely to fall back on Buffalo’s top-line with Jack Eichel and Sam Reinhart on his return.

2. Those are not good developments for Jeff Skinner, which you should consider continuing from Pronto. We will visit that file again next season. Enough said.

3. With Linus Ullmark now about the side next month, keep an eye on Jonas Johansson. For now, it’s the fold of Carter Hutton, but don’t sleep on the future RFA. He is 13-3-3 this season in the American Hockey League with a sparkling 2.19 goals against a 0.925 savings percentage. The Sabers can just as well see what they have there.

4. In San Jose you fly to Barclay Goodrow. Earlier this week Tomas Hertl came to Logan Couture in the infirmary. Through the process of elimination, 26-year-old Goodrow now plays a role in the center line of the first line. He picks up some points.

5. Jonathan Drouin is also an excellent Hertl replacement option. The return of the 24-year-old after a wrist injury is imminent. Before he went down in November, the Quebec resident had seven goals and 15 points in 19 games.

6. Believe it or not, Zach Hyman has become an indispensable fantasy player. He mainly plays with Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner five against five, the 27-year-old has 22 points over his past 23 outings. That is value if I have ever seen it.

7. One final thought about the sharks – throw Erik Karlsson and Brent Burns on the trading block and see what you can get. If you get a respectable offer, you pull the trigger. Although Ottawa is the owner of the first round of San Jose this year, a conversion of species in Northern California is inevitable.

8. The buy-low value on Joe Pavelski is too juicy to pass up now. I expect the veteran to heat up. The winner of the overtime on Saturday evening was a start.

9. Pick up Vincent Trocheck. The Panthers pivot stands for a promotion to the first line if Aleksander Barkov has to miss time. The Florida captain left the loss of Saturday afternoon in Montreal due to a lower body condition and is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Sunday.

10. Not enthusiastic? Eric Staal, Ryan Johansen and Paul Stastny are three other solid center options to consider grabbing.

11. Alec Martinez and Jakob Chychrun are the internal replacement options for Drew Doughty and Oliver Ekman-Larsson in Los Angeles and Arizona respectively. Both are considered daily at this point.

12. Look externally at Jared Spurgeon, Nate Schmidt and Devon Toews. All three can give them a boost in the short term.

13. The recent hot streak from Jeff Petry is good news for those of you who are trying to get a buy-low for Habs Captain Shea Weber. The 34-year-old has no goals and only three measly helps since January 1. He will find his way soon.

14. Speaking of Montreal, go immediately to Carey Price. It may not be too late, but the 32-year-old really completes his form. Price has set a 6-3-1 record in his last 10 starts, including two shutouts, along with a 1.89 goals-against and 0.942 save percentage.

15. The time is close to sell high on everything that Columbus is. Yes, including Elvis Merzlikins and Oliver Bjorkstrand. The latter also has remarkable 17 goals in 39 games this season.

16. Boast up Jake Virtanen and ride this hot set. Despite the fact that the 24-year series of points was closed on Saturday afternoon, he still has three goals and seven points in the past eight outings. Travis Green deserves a lot of praise – Virtanen has 15 goals and 31 points in 52 games.

17. Exchange for Bo Horvat. The Canucks captain was calmly tied to the sixth points (14) in the NHL for January.

18. This is the time to jump back to Chicago’s core tandem by Corey Crawford and Robin Lehner. The Blackhawks are on fire. They have won six of seven.

19. After two weeks of obstacles – goodbye week and All-Star – the NHL schedule will return to full strength with a 51-game slate.

First, stay away from selection from San Jose, Pittsburgh and Washington. Each game only twice.

In total there are 12 four-game teams this week: ANA, BOS, BUF, COL, DAL, DET, FLA, LAK, MIN, NYR, TOR & WPG.

20. Here are three schedules to target:

New York Rangers: Mon (DAL), Wed (TOR), Fri (BUF), Sun (LAK)

Waiver Looks: Kaapo Kakko (30%), Igor Shesterkin (20%)

SN Fantasy Pool: Artemi Panarin (4), Mika Zibanejad (3), Ryan Strome (2)

Toronto Maple Leafs: Mon (FLA), Wed (@NYR), Fri (ANA), Sat (@MTL)

Waiver Looks: Rasmus Sandin (26%), Zach Hyman (21%)

SN Fantasy Pool: Mitch Marner (4), Auston Matthews (4), Frederik Andersen (4)

Detroit Red Wings: Mon (PHI), Tues (@BUF), Fri (@CBJ), Sun (BOS)

Waiver Looks: Robby Fabbri (6%), Filip Zadina (5%)

SN Fantasy Pool: Tyler Bertuzzi (2), Dylan Larkin (2), Filip Zadina (1)