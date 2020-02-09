20 Fantasy Thoughts: Flames’ Brodie best bet to take Giordano’s repetitions

Shout out to Yellowknife!

Not surprisingly, Hockey Day in Canada, organized in the capital of the Northwest Territories, was fantastic. Because of the newly formed groove, my couch will never be the same again.

Considering how it had been for most of Canada’s seven NHL squadrons over the past week, the festivities apparently couldn’t have come at a better time. The Calgary Flames lost their captain due to an injury; ditto for the Montreal Canadiens. In Toronto, Frederik Andersen was wounded, Michael Hutchinson was unable to get up and forced Kyle Dubas onto the trade front. And just to be sure, the Vancouver Canucks lost Brock Boeser on Saturday evening due to an upper body injury.

My best advice: everyone goes out and buys a lottery ticket.

1. T.J. Brodie is your best choice when it comes to finding a replacement for Mark Giordano. He gets a lot of power play time.

2. Ben in Montreal, Ben Chiarot has already seen a significant increase in offensive responsibilities with Shea Weber due to a problem with the lower body. The former Jet is the quarterback of the second power play unit. He has a bomb and if he cannot find a lane, he has placed Ilya Kovalchuk’s rocket to his left. Power-play production is coming.

3. Externally, Damon Severson, Jaccob Slavin, Nikita Zadorov, Darnell Nurse, Matt Dumba, Charlie McAvoy and Colton Parayko are all worth a look.

4. With Boeser missing time for Vancouver, Jake Virtanen should be watching your radar. As I have documented over the past few months, the 23-year-old is enjoying a breakout offensive season. Brandon Sutter also deserves a look.

5. As long as Andersen stays outside, don’t be afraid to scoop up the newly acquired Jack Campbell. The 28-year-old sees most of the cargo until the number 1 of Toronto can return.

6. The Campbell exit from Los Angeles is bad news for the owners of Jonathan Quick. That’s because the kings promoted Cal Petersen, their goalkeeper of the future. The 25-year-old made 31 stops in a 3-0 loss against the New Jersey Devils on Saturday night. Rest assured, he will play a lot until the end.

7. You do not have to buy the Dustin Byfuglien piling. Although the allegedly dominant blueliner is said to be an unlimited free agent, it is unlikely that he will play this season. We are free from fantasy competitions for about a month and the 34-year-old still has to start skating after a serious ankle injury. Don’t waste the selection.

8. Stash Vladimir Tarasenko. Save this under the you-never-know category: the Blues sniper is practicing again after extensive shoulder surgery. Although it is still doubtful to return in time to have fantasy, never say never. We will see.

9. Speaking of St. Louis, pick up Zach Sanford and ride this hot series. Recently, the 25-year-old player mainly plays with Ryan O’Reilly and David Perron and has put together an epic eight-game stretch: four goals, five assists, nine points, plus nine. Not too poor.

10. Swap for Ryan Ellis. Since the Winter Classic due to that vicious elbow of Corey Perry, the 29-year-old defender of Predators is getting closer. Before he went down, the Hamilton resident was on pace for a career-high 59 points.

11. Showcase or not, create left-wing Kieffer Bellows. The Eilanders rookie has caused the offensive spark Barry Trotz was after. In my estimation, it won’t be long before the 21-year-old flanks Mathew Barzal.

12. If you are looking for a number of short-term replacement options for Alex Radulov, Ilya Kovalchuk, Mikael Granlund and Nick Foligno should pay attention to your radar.

13. Speaking of Granlund, Kevin Fiala is another duel that qualifies for a kite. Nearly a year to the day of their one-to-one exchange, the 23-year-old has recently caught fire, with three goals and eight points during his past nine outings.

14. Make a move for Sam Reinhart. All praise for Mike Harrington from The Buffalo News. In a scrum last week, the Saber was questioned because of his lack of control. Strangely enough, this can ignite a fire under his derriere.

15. Buy Patrik Laine immediately through hell and high tide. After Saturday afternoon’s power-hat hat trick, the Jets sniper has quietly scored eight goals in the past eight games. We all know what he is capable of.

16. In the right circumstances, a stealth target might turn out to be the Marcus Hogberg of Ottawa for you. The rookie has seen the lion’s share of starts for the senators in recent weeks. With Anders Nilsson injured and veterinarian Craig Anderson suffering, the 25-year-old Swede will continue to have opportunities to prove his worth. Think about it.

17. Even with his greatly improved game of recent times, I am still fully behind a full sale of Sergei Bobrovsky. In the best case, the Panthers are defensively a train wreck. Search for stability elsewhere.

18. Continue from Antti Raanta. The Coyotes keeper just can’t stay healthy. Foam, rinse, repeat. The 30-year-old was a late scratch for the Arizona game on Saturday afternoon due to an injury to the lower body. Adin Hill continues to play until Darcy Kuemper is ready to return.

19. A week full of NHL promotion comes to you with 55 games in total. Everyone plays three or four times except Los Angeles. Only two games for the Todd McLellan team. Do not add players from the kings.

20. There are 18 teams with hectic four-game dockets: ARI, CGY, CHI, CBJ, DAL, DET, EDM, FLA, MTL, NSH, NJD, NYI, NYR, OTT, PHI, STL, TBL and TOR. Meanwhile, the other 12 play three times. For what it’s worth, I like these schemes:

Columbus Blue Jackets: Mon (TBL), Thu (@ BUF), Fri (NYR), Sun (@NJD)

Waiver Looks: Oliver Bjorkstrand (41%), Nick Foligno (23%)

SN Fantasy Pool: Elvis Merzlikins (3), Zach Werenski (2), Pierre-Luc Dubois (2)

Montreal Canadiens: Mon (ARI), Wed (@BOS), Fri (@PIT), Sat (DAL)

Waiver Looks: Jonathan Drouin (31%), Ben Chiarot (22%)

SN Fantasy Pool: Carey Price (3), Jeff Petry (2), Ilya Kovalchuk (2)

Vancouver Canucks: Ma (NSH), wo (CHI), sun (ANA)

Waiver Looks: Tanner Pearson (40%), Thatcher Demko (9%)

SN Fantasy Pool: Elias Pettersson (3), Jacob Markstrom (3), Quinn Hughes (2)