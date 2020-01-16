20 facts around Coral Castle in Florida that prove that it is much more impressive than it seems

Coral Castle is one of those bizarre structures in the middle of nowhere that brings in all kinds of inquiring minds. Coral Castle is located in Where-Am-I-Florida and is one of the many structures.

Who built this comprehensive thing? Why did they build this thing? (Who are we kidding, that’s a lot of rock movements). We have so many persistent questions!

Let us answer them all with these facts that prove that Coral Castle is much more impressive than anyone thinks until they get close and personal to it.

This is a tourist spot that you cannot skip during a tour through the sunny state of Florida. It’s pretty incredible.

20 Coral Castle was usually built in secret

The creator of this fascinating structure was a very private colleague. He often greeted visitors to his masterpiece when they came to see his work, but during construction he would create his castle under the cover of the night. These secret working hours led to many speculations about how the work was done.

19 Edward Leedskalnin did not get his last wish, which had to be buried in Coral Castle

Edward Leedskalnin, the man who can claim this work of art, has never received his last wish, which had to be buried in the stone compound he built. He died at the age of sixty-four but was put underground somewhere else. We wonder if his ghost has ever returned to Coral Castle?

18 Coral Castle follows the structure of a Freemason’s lodge

There are many aspects of Coral Castle that look incredibly similar to structures that were built and used by the Freemasonry Society. Historical buffs from all over the world are drawn to this building to witness those intricacies and to reflect on what kind of relationship the builder might have had with Freemasonry.

17 Coral Castle’s Gate weighs nine tons. Just the gate!

The gateway to Coral Castle is 8 feet long and nine short tons in weight. The precision with which it was cut and attached to the wall is amazing. It fits so tightly that the gate is only 0.25 inch from the walls. Although it seems as if superhuman strength is needed to push it open, it is so well made that even a child can open it easily.

16 Billy Idol wrote a song about Coral Castle

Word on the street is rocker Billy Idol wrote his song “Sweet Sixteen” about the maker of Coral Castle and his rejected love affair with his fiancé. We had no idea that Idol was so fascinated by geographical anomalies or age-old love stories! To be honest, it’s a pretty incredible story from start to finish.

15 Coral Castle is in the National Register of Historic Places

One man with a single dream once owned the coral castle: making a palace out of stone. After his death, his dream castle fell into the hands of a family member, and then another owner, and finally landed in 1984 in the National Register of Historic Places, where it should definitely be.

14 The amazing structure was created by one person

A single man built this whole thing. It is almost inscrutable, especially when you consider that the creator of the castle, Edward Leedskalnin, was only about five feet tall. How he imagined such a structure, and then completed it all in his lonely way, has speculated a lot that he had the help of magic.

13 The creator of Coral Castle worked on his masterpiece for 28 years

Because he worked alone, and during the dark and calm hours of the night, Edward spent most of his life building Coral Castle. When everything was said and done, he had devoted twenty-eight years of his life to his project. For this man, Coral Castle really was his whole life’s work.

12 Maker, Edward Leedskalnin, came from distant countries with minimal education

The maker of Coral Castle came from distant lands to build his epic dream structure. He was born in Latvia, where he only received a fourth grade education. From there he traveled to North America, where he spent time in Texas, California, and Canada before finally deciding to call Florida home.

11 Coral Castle was built because of rejected love

The story goes, Leedskalnin and left his homeland because his sixteen-year-old fiance left him the night before they got married. He built Coral Castle to prove to his ex and the world that he was indeed capable of greatness and much more than a poor, unskilled worker.

10 The maker, Edward Leedskalnin, lived in the second story of the castle

Leedskalnin was undoubtedly the king of his own castle. He not only built the now historically recognized building in the course of his life and opened it up to inquiring minds, but he also lived there. He formed a room on the second floor, specifically for his residential purposes.

9 Coral Castle was moved block by block in 1936

After building Coral Castle, development plans started to start a nearby subdivision, and Edward decided to relocate ALL of his property to Homestead, Florida. He dismantled his castle by himself on his own and moved each block ten miles north to the new location, where he rebuilt and even extended his home. Consider this fact the next time you enter into a home improvement project.

8 visitors used to have a secret tour system

Only the cool kids have a secret knock, right? Edward Leedskalnin allowed visitors to visit his property at ease, but visitors had to adhere to his secret knocking rules. Visitors had to pay one cent for entry and only had to ring the bell twice outside the castle.

7 Hard work or black magic?

Because Edward Leedskalnin was a private man who preferred to work in the silence and solitude of the night, a lot of murmuring started about his methods of making. Two teenagers vowed to see him say spells and perform chants while gigantic boulders magically got off the ground. Mmmmmkay.

6 Entrance to Coral Castle was almost free!

It’s hard to find a good deal anymore, and the owner of Coral Castle appreciated this fact. He didn’t want to make a profit with his work. He welcomed visitors to his space, but he didn’t want to light them up. He only charged one cent for recordings. Of course the admission price was increased after his death.

5 After passing the maker, Coral Castle was placed in the hands of various owners

Edward Leedskalnin suddenly died at the age of sixty-four. A note had been left at the gate telling the visitors that he had gone to the hospital. He never returned to Coral Castle. After his death, the property was given to a cousin in Michigan, because Leedskalnin had no children of his own. It then went to a couple from Ohio and is now a National Historic Site.

4 You can also visit a gift shop on site

Ahhh, consumerism at its best. Of course Coral Castle has an on-site gift shop where visitors can spend their money on trinkets to commemorate their time on the property. This was only added to the site after the death of Edward. We doubt that he would have been cool with this last addition.

3 You can get to Coral Castle

There are some really unique and cool places around the world to hold a wedding, and Coral Castle happens to be one of them. The property can be yours, and your love is for a single, magical day. People can also hold birthday parties, family gatherings and graduation parties here. Pretty cool.

2 It is made with hand tools only

Not only did Edward Leedskalnin build this stone mecca on his own, a hundred pounds soaked, but in fact he also used hand tools to knock and secure every mega boulder in the right place. We understand why people assumed that magic was involved. It seems almost humanly impossible.

1 It used to have a different name

Coral Castle was only named after the maker’s name. The place used to be called Rock Gate Park, after the massive turning stone gate entrance that Leedskalnin made for his Homestead, Florida compound. Both names fit perfectly in the property, but Coral Castle definitely has a ring.