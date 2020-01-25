20 extras that you can get in Las Vegas (but only in low season)

Going to Vegas is on everyone’s bucket list. I mean, what’s not to love? The shows, the vibrant colors and unforgettable designs. Vegas is the perfect place to spend your vacation, bachelor party and, following the marriage!

But what happens to Vegas when the high season is over? We all know that Vegas doesn’t just sink into the sand when it gets quiet. But is Vegas worth it if you don’t go during the peak season?

We are here to tell you that it is absolute! That the chaos and crowds have disappeared does not mean that Vegas is less fun. If you feel like going down during the low season, here are twenty benefits you can expect!

20 will not cook to death

If you do not want to melt on the sidewalk, visit Vegas between March and May or September to November. The temperatures fluctuate in the comfortable Fahrenheit range of 70-90 degrees. Moreover, it hardly rains between April and June. If you want to avoid rain, we recommend that you go either in September or October.

19 Come and celebrate Thanksgiving in Vegas!

It turns out that Thanksgiving weekend is an ideal time to explore the city, especially if you are looking for deals. Many shows and excursions offer pre-Black Friday deals up to 50 percent off! Come and share a delicious meal with friends in restaurants such as Bardot Brasserie and enjoy all-inclusive deals during Thanksgiving weekend.

18 Get your adrenaline during NASCAR Weekend

If you are a racing enthusiast, show up for a Nascar weekend. The Las Vegas Motor Speedway has nine different race tracks for non-stop fun. You can even get in the car yourself! The Speedway offers several experiences where you can train and drive in a Nascar stock car.

17 Celebrate Sin City in Viva Las Vegas

If you want to bask in the glory of classic Las Vegas, come for the Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekender. This four-day festival usually attracts up to 20,000 guests. You have a weekend full of music, cars and dances. It is your own personal piece of vintage Vegas!

16 Jam Out At The Academy of Country Music Awards

Country music fans would hardly miss the Academy of Country Music Awards. What started as a grassroots organization dedicated to the promotion of country music has grown into a spectacular event. You can jam and connect with all your favorite country artists and even meet fellow fans!

15 Enjoy The Culinary Awesomeness At Vegas Uncork’d

Vegas Uncork’d, hosted in the famous Caesar’s Palace, is a wine and food festival that brings together top chefs from around the world. You get the chance to enjoy the food you have ever imagined! The famous chefs are Gordon Ramsay, Guy Savoy and Masaharu Morimoto.

14 Go to the wild wild west during Helldorado days

Come and realize your childhood dreams from your childhood on Helldorado Days. This festival was founded in 1929 to celebrate the founding of Tombstone, Arizona. You get the chance to experience Vegas at a different point in history. You are also entertained by dances, musical groups and parades.

13 Continue jamming at the Billboard Music Awards

If you have ever watched the Billboard Music Awards on TV, you can now watch it live! This award ceremony has been strong since 1990 and serves to honor the top artists. Although it may require advance booking, be prepared for an evening full of music and breathtaking performances!

12 Travel halfway around the world for the Las Vegas Greek Food Festival

Visit Vegas in the fall and you can catch the Greek Food Festival! What started as a local festival organized by St. John the Baptist Church has now become one of the most beloved food festivals in Vegas. Come and experience authentic Greek cuisine while enjoying music, dance and lots of culture.

11 If you are not too tired, keep popping at the iHeartRadio music festival

Can’t get enough of music? Come to the iHeart Radio Music Festival. This two-day festival shows some of the most popular artists on today’s carts, as well as many emerging artists. Come and encourage your favorite singers and show some love to the upcoming talent!

10 Satisfy your inner artist at the “Life is Beautiful” music and art festival

If you are proud to call yourself an artist, come and have a look at the “Life is Beautiful” festival. It is an art festival focused on uniting different artists on different media. You can experience music, food, visual arts and speakers. Keynote speakers from the past were Bill Nye, Stacy London and “Mama” Ru Paul!

9 Rev. It Up At The Las Vegas BikeFest

For all motorcyclists out there, the Las Vegas Bike Fest is for you. Come and experience cycling in abundance, as well as more than 150 suppliers, great food trucks and great entertainment. The festival also offers up to $ 5000 in giveaways and $ 1500 biker bingo!

8 Go for a jog at the Rock ‘n Roll Las Vegas Marathon

The Rock ‘N’ Roll Las Vegas marathon is the dream of every fitness guru! You not only have the opportunity to run a marathon or half marathon on the Las Vegas strip, but you can also experience a weekend of fitness and fun. All proceeds go to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

7 rooms do not cost arm and leg

It is generally known that the cheapest hotel prices are available everywhere out of season. And Vegas is no different. After the holidays, the city tends to experience a small slump. If you book your hotel rooms at that time, you are guaranteed a few extra dollars that you save on accommodation. You can also try to book on workdays!

6 Your only companions are Tumbleweeds

If you are the kind of person who wants to avoid the crowds, then there are definitely the right times to visit Vegas. Come on a weekday in January and you avoid the football soccer weekend. April is also a great time because the pools are open and the students are back in class!

5 All specials you can ask for

If you are looking for specials, there are certain times of the year to stay on your radar. For example, early May is a great time because of the nice weather and the fact that it is just about to be in high season. Defeat the summer rush by being the first to arrive!

4 Enjoy the Great Vegas Festival of Beer

If you are a beer lover and the German Oktoberfest is a little too far away, come to Vegas for the Great Vegas Festival of Beer. You can try more than 500 different types of beer and get great food. Your inner connoisseur will thank you!

3 View some free attractions

Do you have to do Vegas with a limited budget? No problem! The city offers a wide range of free events, including a tour of the Ethel M. chocolate factory. This factory is known for its truffles, brittle peanuts and other delicious treats. If you are right, you can even see them being made!

2 Down Time From The Craziness

If you are looking for peace during your visit to Vegas, come by around August. The peak summer season is coming to an end and most children go back to school. You are more likely to find great offers, take advantage of comfortable weather and maybe lounge with an empty pool or two!

1 See what’s nearby in Las Vegas (The Travel)

In this case we literally mean AROUND! The fact that Las Vegas is in the desert does not mean that it has no natural sights and attractions to take. If you go just outside the city, you will find a whole series of national parks. And let’s not forget the world famous Grand Canyon!