20 devastating photos of the fires in Australia (that would disappoint Greta Thunberg)

The eyes of the world are now focused on Australia, because it has fought against a natural disaster of unprecedented magnitude. Fires in Australia, also known as forest fires, are not uncommon for the continent. They are caused by both natural reasons and human causes. The forest fires go wild especially in the southeast of Australia between the months of December and March.

In 2019, however, the forest fires got out of hand and have been continuing indefinitely for months. Australia has declared a state of emergency. The fire burned millions of hectares, shook the ecosystem to the core and forced many to evacuate their homes.

Looking at photos of the flames, we wonder if there is still time to save this continent from terrible long-term consequences. We know for sure that teen climate activist Greta Thunberg wonders the same. Good luck, Australia!

20 It all started in September

Do you remember when the catastrophe started making headlines worldwide in news? The fires had been disappearing for quite some time. They started to blaze in September 2019 and spread so quickly because of the drought that Australia has been struggling with for some time.

19 Air quality in Australian cities shows a dramatic decline

Wind brought the smoke from the fires that blaze into the forests straight into urban areas. Sydney, Canberra and Melbourne are the worst. Sydney is currently covered in a smoky fog, which poses a serious health threat. Residents are advised to stay indoors to prevent respiratory disorders.

18 firefighters and volunteers work day and night

If this fire has to be stopped, people have to work together 24/7. Firefighters, volunteer firefighters and people from all walks of life have put their personal interests aside to prevent this monster from devouring their homes. According to the BBC, around 70,000 people are helping in New South Wales.

17 The amount of damage that has been done so far is horrible

The fire has burned more than 10 million hectares so far. To give you an idea of ​​how devastating that number is, here is a comparison with other ‘famous’ fires: the Amazon rainforest burned in 2019 and the fire damaged nearly a million hectares. The 2018 campfire in California destroyed 62,000 hectares.

16 Is this how climate change looks like?

The fires were exacerbated by the drought that has plagued Australia since 2017. Extreme heat, dry land and an increased amount of carbon emissions are not something unique for the continent that is now burning. We can expect similar events in other (dry) parts of the world.

15 people try to help in every possible way

When things get bad enough, people resort to all sorts of actions to try and help. The photo above captured a moment in a park where Muslims gathered to pray together. Pope Francis asked for prayers from the Christian community in the same way. Hopefully their prayers will be answered.

14 The government was not prepared for a disaster of this magnitude

The reputation of Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison is being questioned because he did not seem to comment on how dangerous these fires are. The government has argued that forest fires are common in Australia and although that is true, the fires in 2019/2020 are not just ordinary fires. Just look at the photos!

13 This disaster affects the entire planet, not just Australia

What happens in Australia doesn’t stay in Australia – the wind blows smoke around and global levels of carbon emissions are rising. The smoke travels far: the sky of New Zealand changed to an ominous orange color because of the smoke, although the flames are 2000 km away.

12 celebrities donate money for a noble cause

Some celebrities decided to donate a good portion of their fortune to help stop the fires. Chris Hemsworth and Elton John each donated $ 1,000,000 and the metal band Metallica donated $ 750,000 for the fire department. Among others who offered help are Pink, Kylie Minogue, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban.

11 people had to evacuate their houses

The fires approached some urban areas and so far destroyed more than 1,300 houses. According to Al Jazeera, more than 100,000 people had to leave their homes when the fire blocked roads. Many Australians offered their homes to accommodate people who could not go anywhere else.

10 Help comes from abroad

Firefighters from different countries around the world offered their skills and knowledge to Australia. Firefighters in California are used to fighting mega-flames and they return a favor because Australian firefighters helped California in their distress. There are also volunteers and firefighting specialists from New Zealand and Canada.

9 The highest flames reached up to 70 meters

Those who have seen the flames up close cannot put into words how terrifying it is to see it firsthand. The flames easily reached the treetops that are 60 or 70 meters high. The flames continue to feed on such trees and leave nothing but a wasteland.

8 The health risks associated with forest fires

Even those who cannot see or feel the fire are exposed to its dangers. People at risk are mainly children, the elderly and people with respiratory diseases. The smoke irritates the eyes and nose and causes shortness of breath. It is best to stay indoors and keep the windows closed.

7 Many tourists who want to visit Australia choose to stay at home

Is it wise to visit Australia with the spread of the fires? Visiting is generally safe and it really helps boost the Australian economy – they need that help now more than ever. Keep in mind that some areas have suffered some damage and may not be what you expect.

6 The fire continues to burn for months

The fire has been on for three months since January and it seems to be getting exponentially worse. When can we expect the worst to be over? When will the flames disappear? It is speculated that they will remain lit for months.

5 people around the world wonder what they can do

What can a world citizen do except send thoughts and prayers and share photos and stories on social media to help Australia? Here are some suggestions: travel to Australia and do tours related to conservation later this year or donate money to official charities.

4 Have you ever seen a Fire Tornado?

A fire tornado, a fire swirl or a fire devil: many names for something similar with different intensity levels. Start with a dramatic fire and throw in some wind and you get what you can see in the picture above. Looks much worse than a “normal” tornado!

3 The fire hit many communities in Australia

The army was deployed to help people evacuate their homes and stay safe. However, some are very reluctant to leave their communities behind because they know nothing else – it is all they have. The fires invaded their territory and melted everything in sight, including cars.

2 Fire so hot The sky turned red

If the sky was orange in New Zealand, can you imagine what the sky looked like in Australia? it immediately looks apocalyptic, a harbinger of disaster. It is very difficult to ignore an environmental disaster and continue with your day when the sky turns blood red.

1 Hopefully Australians can celebrate Australia’s day well

Australians are festive people who do not miss a chance to have fun. On January 26 they celebrate Australia Day with barbecues and fireworks. Many cities have canceled the fireworks of the New Year because of the fires and maybe they should do so before Australia Day.