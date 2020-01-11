20 deals for every skill level

Loading...

Now that the cooking season is over, you’ve probably realized how much your kitchen appliances could be replaced. Your knives, in particular, are the most important tools for turning raw ingredients into unforgettable meals.

But since there is so much on these cutting and dicing utensils, choosing the right ones can be quite difficult. Not sure how to start your search? Today is your lucky day: Here are 20 high-quality knife sets on offer with which you can improve your cooking game in 2020.

These razor-sharp, high-carbon Japanese stainless steel knives are versatile and can be easily cut into fish, meat or vegetables. You get a 4-inch chef’s knife and a 7-inch santoku knife, both with non-slip handles and anti-rust properties to ensure comfort and durability in use. Typically, this set of two costs $ 19.99 and only costs $ 15.99 (20% off).

This five-piece Blue Primal Ceramic Knife Set and the Black Diamond Knife Block give your kitchen a new and exciting look. You get a paring knife, a utility knife, a serrated knife and two chef’s knives, all with sleek black blades and royal blue handles. Each knife has a light, microscopically smooth ceramic blade that comes second when it comes to diamond hardness. You also get a unique, square float knife block for storage. Worth $ 359.80 you can save 58% and get this set for only $ 150 now.

If you love the Black Diamond Knife Block, but prefer stainless steel knives over ceramics, then you’ve found just the right thing with this set. You get four matt black stainless steel knives – a chef’s knife, a bread knife, a filleting knife and a cutting knife – that you can use to cut, dice, chop and chop with ease. Oh, and if you don’t use them, you can slide them into the artistic diamond block. They originally cost $ 215.80, but you can save 37% and get this set for just $ 135 now.

If you value sharpness, this 3-knife set is just right for you. Each blade is made of zirconium ceramic, which is ten times harder than normal steel. Their light weight also makes them easy to handle while you cut, dice, julienne, chop and more. This three-piece set usually costs $ 276 and costs $ 58 (78% off). Oh, and your shopping supplies ten hungry Americans with a meal through Feeding America.

Small kitchen? With this Arondight knife set and the included Teak Star Slim cutting board you can expand your cooking setup to save space. This four-part set contains the most important knives you need for cooking – two chef’s knives, a bread knife and a vegetable knife – as well as a minimalistic teak cutting board. In addition, the knives are made of stainless steel, so they should remain in the future. Originally available for $ 155.80, this set is now available for $ 110 (29% off).

These Japanese knives improve your food preparation with continuous, triple riveted and nitrogen-cooled blades with increased hardness and flexibility. Its 12-degree cutting edge guarantees laser precision with every cut and its blades made of high-carbon steel have a high level of corrosion, stain and rust resistance that will last you a lifetime. The set includes a 7-inch nakiri paring knife, an 8.5-inch slicing knife, and a 5-inch utility knife. Originally $ 299.99, the set is available for 76% off, only $ 69.99.

Don’t you need a complete set and still want to improve your cooking skills? Opt for this Pacific67 two-piece set that includes a regular 8-inch chef’s knife and a 5-inch utility knife. Each model features a 67-ply damask finish, a Japanese VG-10 steel cutting core, and a heat and water resistant burgundy or black Pakkawood handle. Usually $ 228 for the set, you can save 30% and get it for only $ 159.

Picture: Black Forge Knives

Hand-forged from damask steel, this four-part steak knife set not only improves your cooking skills, but also your kitchen aesthetics. Each has a breathtaking wooden handle in different colors and a blade hardness of 56-58 HRC. Better still, they’re on sale for $ 117.99 (44% off).

Each knife in this five-piece set is hand-forged, heat-treated, ground, polished and engraved using traditional means. You get five kitchen knives with different blade lengths, but all of them have the same hardness from 55 to 58 HRC and a damask finish. Originally $ 176.40, this set is now on sale for $ 132.99 (24% off).

Feel like a professional in the kitchen with this four-piece set of hand-forged, heat-treated knives. The set contains a 12-inch, 11-inch, 10-inch and 9.5-inch blade with the same hardness from 55 to 58 HRC, an olive wood handle and a damask coating. Typically $ 99.40, the set is 24% off and on sale for $ 74.99.

This KUTT chef’s knife is so comfortable to hold that it looks like an extension of your forearm. The 8-inch blade is made of German stainless steel, carbon, chrome and vanadium. The handle is made of elegant pakka wood that can withstand water damage and harsh conditions. Together with the knife you will also receive a free sharpener and a cleaning cloth so that it can be sliced ​​and diced smoothly for years. Usually $ 49.97, this set is available now for $ 37.99 (23% off).

With five professional knives from 4 to 8.25 inches, this Damascus kitchen set offers the perfect knife for every application. Each has a rosewood and leather handle with brass spacers to keep them in good shape for years to come. The $ 475 set is 62% cheaper and costs only $ 179.99.

Jay Knives offers you five Cuta chef’s knives, each with handmade, heat-treated, ground, polished blades made of 58 HRC. The handles are made of rosewood and olive wood and each knife is placed in a slim laminated leather case for safe storage. The set of five is worth $ 162.39, but you can save 24% and get it for $ 121.99.

Do you just dip your toes into the cooking world? Grab this two-piece starter chef’s knife set. It comes with a lightweight 7.5-inch stainless steel chef’s knife and a 4-inch paring knife, which are arguably the two most important knives for a chef. You can save 40% in the Mashable Shop and get the set for $ 29.90.

For the serious chef, this 10-piece knife set made of stainless steel with nine knife-sharp, perfectly balanced knives and an elegant black knife block for storage is just the thing. The scallops in the blades ensure that you can cut through hard food without sticking, and the anti-rust properties ensure that you will chop for years. It was originally $ 125.99, but you can save 38% and get this 10-piece set now for only $ 77.

Get four of the most important knives for cooking: two chef’s knives, a bread knife and a paring knife, which can be stored simply by touching the rack. Speaking of which, the magnetic teak knife stand is hexagonal, 19.5 inches long and can be hung in your kitchen to save space on the counter. The set is worth $ 165.80, but you can save 27% and get it for $ 120.

This two-piece set includes an 8-inch chef’s knife for cutting vegetables, fruit and meat, and a 3.5-inch paring knife for peeling and other small jobs. These blades made from precision-ground German steel are razor-sharp and last a lifetime. You can save 35% now and get these knives for $ 64.99.

Versatile cooks need a variety of knives in the kitchen and this five-piece set delivers. You get two 7.5-inch knives, two 6-inch knives and a 2.5-inch knife, all with the same hardness from 58 to 60 HRC and 176-ply damascus steel blades. The set was originally $ 134.40, but this five-piece set can now be yours for $ 99.99 (25% off).

In this three-piece set you get a carving knife that is perfect for working with fish, a Santoku knife that is great for cutting meat, and a utility knife that is perfect for cutting products. These simple but useful knives are perfect for the small household cook. Plus, you can save 60% now and purchase this set for just $ 15.99.

Epicurious cutlery is made from the best materials and meets the highest quality requirements. It is known for its sharpness, durability and ease of use. With a chef’s knife, an all-purpose knife, a paring knife, two santoku knives, a kudomonom knife, an 8-inch slicer, a 6-inch boning knife and a pull-out pair of scissors, you are sure to have everything you need to cook the type of meal. Worth $ 100, you get this nine-piece set from Epicurious for just $ 46.99.

