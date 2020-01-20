20 countries where the locals lie to tourists

Traveling is something great, but it is quickly becoming more expensive. Flights, accommodation, ground transportation, whatever it is, prices are rising, not to mention the number of scams travelers encounter from the locals who think they can get away with it.

More often than not, these lies and scams can be found in regions where English is not a common language; places such as South America, Asia and Africa, but also in some Central and Eastern European locations.

As these lies and scams increase, it’s important to do your research before you arrive, especially if you’re traveling to a country that looks like a whole new world. Let’s look at some of the countries that are great to visit, but countries where caution is required.

20 Thailand, the land of smiles

Thailand is a great country and it cannot be recommended enough to visit, but because English is not a common language, some residents try their luck and attract tourists who would not really know better. From transportation to standing in line for tourist attractions, it’s important to stick to your morals and to question everything that doesn’t seem appropriate.

19 Madagascar deals with civil unrest

Since the beginning of the last decade, Madagascar has been involved in many conflicts and corruption due to government unrest. If you choose to visit the country, remember that this is still the case today, and while the landscape may be surreal, the situation you are in may be in the event of civil unrest.

18 Burkina Faso is full of printers

As you roam the streets of Burkina Faso, local hecklers will follow you for miles in an effort to sell you something. Even if you learn some French prior to your arrival, they will not receive the message. If you admit and buy something, another local resident can also persuade you to buy his items.

17 Pure Pakistan

Pakistan has a similar atmosphere to that of India, so it is also important to be careful here. Common traveling scams, from spraying white grape red and raising the price to fake police and faith healers, and everything in between, is what you should pay attention to when traveling in Pakistan.

16 Indonesia, the island of lies

Indonesia is notorious for lying to tourists, especially backpackers who may have limited money. Paying too much for transport, for food at the markets or at the airport are common tricks. Yes, that’s right, if you happen to cross an airport official on a bad day, you might pay the price and a hefty!

15 The dragon that is Vietnam

Vietnam is one of the best places to travel in Asia if not the world. However, it looks a lot like Thailand because lies and scams are increasing, despite the extraordinary hospitality of the people. It is important to look for some local knowledge before you arrive.

14 Pizza, Pasta, Must Be Italia

It is not surprising to find scams when you are on the sixth most visited site in the world. The Colosseum attracts more than 5 million tourists every year and is notorious for scammers who say you can ‘skip the queue’ if you pay 100 euros more, or the locals who offer to take a photo of you and later pay for the photo demands.

13 Hungary for your money

This is unusual, but the reason it made this list is because of the taxi drivers who use the language barrier to their advantage. One Australian traveler was charged 5x what the rate should have been simply because of the language barrier, and let’s face it, Hungarian is not the most common language in the world.

12 Paradise Island – Bahamas

The Bahamas are among the most visited archipelago in the world, so it’s no wonder the locals are trying to drop tourists off. From non-priced goods at the markets to ‘must-see’ attractions and restaurants without a menu, it’s easy to see how it happens. Making sure that you confirm with suppliers how much it will cost before your money is sent around can go a long way.

11 India, the land of burnt-down hotels

India, a country full of culture, old traditions and millions and millions of people, also offers a lot of scams and lies. The most common scam, according to Hippie In Heels, is that the taxi driver tells you that your hotel has burned down or has moved and you will then drop you off at his friend’s.

10 The Dark Past of Ukraine

Ukraine is an absolutely amazing place to visit, full of historic buildings and heart-warming stories, it is a place that is highly recommended. During a tour, the guide can dance through the damaged past of the country to improve your experience, but there are no unusual scams to report.

9 Somalia, the false paradise of Africa

People say what a beautiful coastline Somalia has and how rare it is to see pirates and that it is on their bucket list. Well, pirates still exist and they are quite common in these areas, so although some say it’s great to travel there, at what risk?

8 High-priced real estate in Mexico

Problems in Mexico are no secret and if you travel there and you don’t look it is even worse. While it may be home to some great coastline and party scenes, the dark side of Mexico is real and something that nobody wants to experience. Walking the streets offer locals higher prices than normal for tours and even real estate.

7 The gateway to South America, Colombia

Colombia is a place that is bursting with culture and is one of the best places to visit in South America. Although it looks lively and stress-free on the outside, Colombia is home to some not-so-great things. Things that tourists prefer not to see but are sure that everything will be fine. It is best to be careful in Colombia.

6 The Philippines, too good to be true?

Tripzilla reports that the Philippines is one of the worst offenders in the Asian region when it comes to scams and lies. While there is all the usual tourist scam here; taxi drivers, ATM skimming, etc., you will find one on almost every corner and after a while it will just be annoying. Be careful and enjoy this beautiful country!

5 Little Russia

Just like Ukraine, Russia is littered with picturesque towns, beautiful landscapes and magical castles. Walking through the streets of Russia, it’s hard to believe that this was once a very negative place where all people wanted to flee. The locals will try to browse this history because it is a past they would rather forget.

4 Tacky Tanzania

You are about to embark on an elusive African safari with a guide who cannot seem happier. Altezza Travel says that although some guides seem very happy, it can be a bad sign. If you come across this, they will usually lose sight of you as soon as you threaten them with the police.

3 Unpredictable Egypt

Egypt, about the same as Italy, is home to some of the world’s most famous attractions. The pyramids are a gold mine for scammers and not only that, the country itself has recently been in political turmoil in the midst of protests and the like. As a result, the government lies to tourists and maintains tourism, while it is really not safe.

2 Cheesy China

China is a great place to visit, but like many countries on this list, it is recommended to be careful. China Highlights says that tourist traps are hit here, for example, if you pick up some local knowledge from your hotel, it may cause them to receive a commission.

1 North Korea

Only organized journeys can be made in North Korea and are organized in a way that follows a series of events that reflect the normal state of affairs in a country, while things are pretty weird there. In addition, you can only sleep in one hotel and you are accompanied by government officials everywhere.