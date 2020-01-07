20 countries These TV networks are not allowed to visit

Loading...

Freedom of expression is a fundamental human right. But restrictions on media freedom escalate.

Bear in mind that media can be divided into four types: broadcast media, print media, outside media and the internet. TV networks in particular play a crucial role because broadcast media are a powerful audiovisual source of information. Social media channels are also important game changers that are used to unite people and help activists spread vital messages, especially in restricted areas and areas of war.

Unfortunately, freedom of expression is restricted or punished in many places around the world. As the notorious Ugandan dictator Oumee said, “There is freedom of expression, but I cannot guarantee freedom after expression.”

From remote areas and secret places to censored countries and dangerous cities, here are 20 places where TV networks and social media are not allowed.

20 scientists keep Surtsey, Iceland free from human interference

Surtsey, Iceland – the newest island in the world – is one of the most amazing formations ever formed as a result of a long volcanic eruption (1963-1967). Given its unique origin, the island is only open to a few scientists (according to Holidify). Therefore, no networks are allowed to keep Surtsey free from human intervention.

19 Ethiopia uses old methods to censor the press

According to CPJ, Ethiopia is known as one of the most censored countries in the world. The government still uses old methods to censor the press and networks, such as internet closures and laws against journalists. Note that Ethio telecom, the only mobile service provider in the country, is owned by the government.

18 Burmese people can be arrested for listening to the BBC

Myanmar (Burma) is another country where many networks and websites are limited. According to CPJ, people risk arrest because they listen to the BBC or Radio Free Asia in public. Note that almost all broadcast media channels are owned by the government and that some publications in private ownership must be approved by the so-called Press Scrutiny Board.

17 The Tribes on North Sentinel Island are isolated from the rest of the world

North Sentinel Island is one of the most curious places on earth. Hidden in the Bay of Bengal, the island is inhabited by an indigenous tribe, one of the last communities unaffected by modern civilization, as reported by Mental Floss. The Sentineli refuse contact with other people and anyone who comes close to them is in danger.

16 Zero tolerance in Belarus

Belarus is one of the most limited European countries, with numerous print and broadcast points owned by the government. Independent TV channels are under pressure and journalists who criticize the president, Lukashenko, receive prison sentences, as stated by CPJ. Moreover, Lukashenko said that TV channels should focus on Belarusian, not foreign, content.

15 No independent media in Libya

Historically, the press in Libya has always been subject to international influences and restrictions, especially following the UN sanctions imposed on the country in 1992. The development of journalism suffered the most under the Gaddafi regime; all press was nationalized and journalism police was established in 2010 (according to Media Landscapes).

14 Mount Athos: No women allowed

With regard to freedom of expression, it should be noted that men still dominate the flagship news. To give an example, ITV News at Ten and BBC News at Ten are still dominated by men, as reported by Press Gazette. Interestingly, one of the few places where women are – literally – not allowed is Mount Athos, Greece – an autonomous orthodox center that has blocked women for more than 1,000 years.

13 The internet of Iran is broken

It is no secret that Iran – one of the most volatile countries in the Middle East – has been a threat to free flow of information for decades. In particular, the notorious internet stop in 2019 is one of the longest cuts in the country, as stated by Oracle Internet Intelligence.

12 Journalists are not allowed to set foot in Diego Garcia

One of the most secret places around the world is Diego Garcia, a militarized overseas territory of the United Kingdom. According to Business Insider, journalists are not allowed to set foot there, and even the staff’s spouses cannot visit the island. Speculators claim that the island serves as a secret prison.

11 North Korea has created a deep void of information

It is no secret that North Korea has created a deep void. According to CPJ, all domestic radio and newspapers are controlled by the state: “Radio and television receivers are locked at government specified frequencies … Content is delivered almost entirely by the official Korean Central News Agency.” Foreign journalists are excluded from major events and social problems.

10 Uzbekistan is trying to silence journalists

Almost 30 years after Uzbekistan declared independence, the country is still following a Soviet-style dictatorship. According to CPJ, the government is trying to silence journalists and human rights activists. Following the tragic protests in 2005, networks such as BBC and Radio Free Europe were forced to close their offices in Uzbekistan.

9 Inside Svalbard Global Seed Vault, Norway

Svalbard Global Seed Vault, often called Noah’s Ark of plant diversity, is an interesting facility. The Global Seed Vault, located in the Arctic Svalbard archipelago, has more than 840,000 samples from 4,000 different types of seeds, as reported by Mental Floss. Unfortunately, access is limited to employees.

8 San Pedro Sula, Honduras is unsafe for journalists

One of the worst places for journalists is San Pedro Sula, Honduras. According to Vice, the city is one of “the most dangerous cities (outside war zones)”. Reporting crime is a daunting task, with more than 47 journalists injured between 2003 and 2014.

7 Area 51, USA: no prohibited area

Are we alone in the universe? The truth is out there. Maybe in Area 51! According to Holidify, Area 51 in Southern Nevada is one of the most mysterious places in conspiracies. While some people claim that Area 51 is a test basis, others believe there is alien evidence. Unfortunately, Area 51 is not accessible to journalists and visitors.

6 Pro-Government TV channels in Egypt

Egypt has always been an important media player in the Arabic-speaking world. Unfortunately, as reported by the BBC, many TV talk shows and political debates have disappeared and many journalists have been imprisoned. The government has also tightened control over online media; Thanks to a cyber crime law of 2018, the authorities can block websites.

5 The great internet censorship of China

China is one of the worst places for TV networks and activists. The escalating censorship of information in the country, including social media, is notorious. According to Pen: “Socially engaged authors and bloggers face difficult choices: take the opportunity to speak up, self-censorship, withdraw from the conversation or leave the country.”

4 Media freedom in Russia is questionable

Russia is one of the largest countries where freedom of the press is questionable. The country is rated 149th out of 180 countries for press freedom, as reported by Reporters without Borders. Because of the pressure from the state on independent networks and arrests of journalists, many countries, such as Georgia, Germany, Ukraine, the US and Estonia, have limited the Russian state broadcast.

3 A one-man show in Turkmenistan

Although Turkmenistan is a beautiful place, the country is also isolated from the rest of the world. The state tried to gain control of all domestic media and censoring, as reported by CPJ. In addition, many foreign publications and TV networks were banned during the rule of the notorious Niyazov.

2 The BBC was banned from Zimbabwe

Exercising one’s freedom of expression in Zimbabwe can be dangerous. According to the Independent, many activists and journalists have been injured. Interestingly, the BBC was banned there for eight years (under Mugabe). Now the state-controlled Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation has control over broadcast media and TV networks.

1 How secret are the secret archives of the Vatican?

The Vatican’s secret archive is one of the most important research centers. According to Mental Floss, the archives cover more than 52 miles of shelves; however, access is strictly limited to certain scholars. Strangely enough, the Vatican began opening the archives and renamed the Vatican Apostolic Archives to invent the myths created by fiction, including the books of Dan Brown.