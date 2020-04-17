20 bus drivers died of coronavirus in London with hundreds more sick – The Scottish Sun

6

A bus driver who SHOCKED 20 people has now died of the corona virus in the capital including eight in the past three days.

They were among 26 transportation workers, including four train and tube staff, who were killed by the insect.

20 bus drivers have now died due to the corona virus in the capital. Credit: Alamy

Bus driver deaths also occurred in Bristol, Nottingham and the northwest, while hundreds of depot staff also fell ill, union officials said.

Major casualties were revealed when London Mayor Sadiq Khan was criticized for not giving PPE to workers.

The driver claimed the bus was not cleaned properly, with one TfL accusing staff of leaving “looking after themselves”.

One company in the West uses a thin ‘shower screen’ across the cabin window to protect drivers who leave the union furiously.

Others use scarves and swimming goggles as a barrier.

The government’s action plan for PPE does not include public transport drivers and their latest guidelines say there is “little scientific evidence of widespread benefits” from using it.

Instead the Ministry of Health’s website suggests ‘good hand hygiene and social distance are key to minimizing the risk of infection’.

But the boss of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union, Mick Cash said: “If they are not given PPE, including masks, eye protection and gloves if needed, they should not work.”

Mr Cash continued: “RMT also has other concerns about the bus industry including problems for engineering staff at the depot and facilities provided for employees in cluttered spaces.

“Many bus drivers on rural routes do not have access to facilities to wash their hands – a major risk control measure as suggested by Public Health England.”

6

Officials also asked the bus to introduce middle door boarding and reduce cash transactions to reduce interaction between the driver and passengers.

One driver on Facebook based in Merseyside said he was only given a packet of household tissue to clean his cabin and many said that promising every day in bus cleaning would not happen.

Train drivers also reported concerns with one employee in Greater Anglia claiming staff who were called to shift waited in tight spaces that violated social distance guidelines.

One wrote on the Unite website: “We must be at home if waiting to be called is not in crowded conditions.”

TfL said they were trying to ride in the middle door on just a few of the buses to reduce the driver’s face to face passenger and they also asked customers not to sit in the seats closest to the bus driver.

The united national official for public transportation Bobby Morton said: “An important step to achieve this is to stop cash payments, which are still accepted by many bus operators. It is a killer and must be stopped.

The @Bus operator also needs to ensure that passengers enter and exit through the central door by the bus if possible. “

Cash payments are widely used on buses in the South Coast, Yorkshire, West Country, Midlands and North West.

TfL last night said Public Health England guidelines were that PPE was not needed for the driver but said it was checking its availability after being asked by Khan.

Mike Brown, London Transportation Commissioner, said: “I am totally devastated because some of our colleagues have died from a coronavirus pandemic.

“Their safety is our absolute priority and we will continue to do everything we can to protect them and our customers.

“We have enhanced our cleaning regime with stronger anti-virus products, providing access to hand sanitizers for staff and introducing a series of social distance measures.”

6

