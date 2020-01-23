20 bridges from all over the world (locals advise tourists against crossing)

Bridges are a man-made creation that started years ago with only ropes and wood and has been improved over the years to become safer, more solid and majestic.

There are two types of bridges in this world: the impressive newer ones and the ones made many years ago and to do this day, people have to scratch their heads or get their heart pumping because of how scary they look.

We’ve searched the world and come up with a list of some of the most dangerous bridges. From glass bridges to grass or rope bridges, we’ve seen it all. We have even found one that is naturally made.

Here are 20 of the most dangerous bridges in the world that will make your heart beat faster by just looking at the pictures.

20 Carrick-a-Rede Bridge was originally intended for fishermen only

Family vacations in Ireland

The Carrick-a-Rede rope bridge is a rope bridge in Ireland, originally built for fishermen to stand up while fishing with salmon nets.

It helps people to come to Carrick Island, but the walk back over the bridge is so scary for some people that they prefer to travel the long way and travel back by boat.

19 The immortal bridge is a bridge made by nature made of rocks

OrangeSmile.com

The Immortal Bridge is a natural bridge in the Yellow Mountains in China, a popular place for hikers and climbers.

According to overseasattractions.com, the bridge is one of the highest and oldest natural bridges in the world and it is believed to date from the Stone Age. The Chinese actually believe that the most important stones represent birth, renaissance and death.

18 The suspension bridge in Pulau Langkawi is held up by a single pylon

earthTripper

The Pulau Langkawi suspension bridge is a bridge in Malaysia that is 100 meters high in the air on only one pylon and that was made in 2004 by helicopter.

According to overseasattractions.com, the scariest part of this bridge is that it swings around from the pylon and gives tourists a full view of the wild jungle, the Andaman Sea and the island of Taruto.

17 Trift suspension bridge fluctuates when the wind blows

reddit

The Trift suspension bridge in Switzerland was built in 2004 to help hikers reach a cabin blocked by a glacier.

According to overseasattractions.com, it is an adrenaline rush that just rides the gondola across the river gorge to reach the bridge. The scary part is when the wind blows. Stabilization cables were even added in 2009 to prevent the bridge from swinging so much.

16 Capilano suspension bridge has moving cedar blocks

dissolve

The Capilano suspension bridge in Canada, built in 1889, helps tourists reach the Treetops Adventure Park.

According to overseasattractions.com, as soon as tourists take their first step on the bridge, they will notice that the cedar boards on which they walk actually move, making the experience of crossing the bridge even narrower.

15 Aiguille du Midi Bridge has the world’s highest vertical cable car to get there

grayline.com & Travel + Leisure

At first glance, the Aiguille du Midi bridge in France is not that scary.

According to overseasttracitons.com, the name of the bridge means “Needle of the afternoon”, and with good reason. To reach the bridge, tourists must ride a cable car built in 1955 to 9,200 feet. The journey is the highest vertical climb in the world and takes an estimated 20 minutes each way.

14 Vitim River Bridge has no handrails and is easily frozen

dailymail.co.uk

Once a railroad, the Vitim River Bridge in Siberia is now a way for brave motorists to cross the icy water.

According to overseasattractions.com, not many souls are brave enough to try to cross this bridge. It is not only very close to the water, but there are no handrails, it hardly fits in one car and it is covered with ice almost all year round.

13 The Ojuela Bridge makes scary noises when people cross it and leads directly to a ghost town

worldalldetails.com

The Ojuela Bridge in Mexico first became a tourist attraction in 1991, and it makes the list of bridges that we would not cross.

The bridge leads to a mining ghost town in Ojuela and although it has recently received some updates to reinforce it, it is still known that the wide planks that make up the bridge make a frightening noise when tourists cross it.

It is also known that it winds a little when the wind blows.

12 Hussaini suspension bridge simply has too much wrong with it

Pinterest

As many can see on the photo, the Hussaini suspension bridge in Pakistan is full of problems that prevent us from crossing it.

The rope is rotten, the boards have wide openings between them and it swings MUCH when people try to cross it. There are even the remains of the first bridge that people used to come to Upper Hunza to the left of it.

11 The Mackinac bridge can move up to 35 feet if the wind is strong enough

Detroit News

The Mackinac bridge in Michigan is actually the fifth longest bridge in the world.

According to overseasattractions.com, it appears at first sight to be one of the safest bridges ever. What many do not know, however, is that suspension bridges are the most susceptible to weather changes. If the wind is bad, the bridge can move as much as 35 feet and trucks are even blown out of it.

10 The U Bein bridge has shaky wooden posts that hold it up

Rove.me

The U Bein bridge in Myanmar that helps people to the other shore of Lake Taungthaman is one of the longest wooden bridges in the world.

According to overseasattractions.com, it is believed to be over 2,000 years old, has very shaky wooden poles that hold it up and no handrails for passengers to hold on to. None of that, however, does not prevent people from crossing daily.

9 The Monkey Bridges can only be crossed in a Monkey position

Chic family travel

The Monkey Bridges in Vietnam look like only monkeys can cross them, and technically they can only do that.

According to overseasattractions.com, the bridges are very tight, light and shaky, and the only way to cross them is to adopt the position of a monkey. For the locals this has become an easy daily task, but for tourists it can be a bit of a challenge.

8 The Ghasa suspension bridge is a super tight squeeze and very shaky

Pinterest

The Ghasa suspension bridge in Nep was actually built as a way to reduce the traffic of shepherds and their animals.

According to overseasattractions.com, the bridge is a tight squeeze and extremely shaky. It should also not be a pleasant experience to share it with a bunch of animals. Once used daily, the bridge is now left in a dubious state.

7 Kakum Canopy Walk is actually a wooden board and some rope

amedzofevillage.com

Kakum Canopy Walk in Ghana is actually a bridge made of a few wooden planks, a few steel bars and a rope.

According to overseasattractions.com the bridge is over a deep abyss and while walking people experience a number of large bouncing and swinging. To make things a little scarier, it is also known that birds and monkeys are jumping around on the bridge.

6 The three Iya Valley bridges were once made of only ropes

Kanpai! Japan

There are three different Iya Valley Vine Bridges in Japan, all of which are hidden in the wild jungle and are used to hide thieves and refugees.

According to overseasattractions.com, each bridge was once made from only vines, but later reinforced with some wire and small wooden planks. Even with the reinforcements, however, there is still a lot of swinging and bouncing.

5 The Taman Negara footbridge is the world’s longest canopy walk, 40 meters high

Pinterest

The Taman Negara Canopy in Malaysia is actually the longest of its kind.

The walkway extends to more than 1,700 feet, is 130 feet above the ground and is one of the major tourist attractions in Malaysia. Overflowing requires a lot of courage and can best be done by not looking down.

4 The Zhangjiajie bridge is the longest and highest bridge in China with glass floors

Business insider

The hanging Zhangjiajie suspension bridge in China cost more than $ 3.4 million to build in 2015 and is the longest and longest glass bridge to date.

According to Articlesvally.com, the bridge stretches 1410 feet between two mountains and is known to swing your stomach because of the glass floor.

Shortly after the opening, the residents were forced to close the bridge because it went 10 times more than 8,000 people a day.

3 The Keshwa Chaca bridge is just rope woven from grass

tes.com

The Keshwa Chaca bridge in Peru is made from just woven grass.

According to Articlesvally.com, the bridge was built 500 years ago by the Incas and many people helped to make it last so long. To this day it is still strong and is used daily by the locals.

2 The Quepos bridge seems to fall out

Busy.org

The Quepos bridge in Costa Rica has two names, “Oh My God Bridge” and “Bridge of Death”.

According to Articlesvally.com, the bridge was built between the 1930s and 1940s to transport bananas to Quepos by train. Today, in addition to being so narrow that cars can only travel one way at a time, the remaining boards are often rattling under the weight of cars.

It is still used daily by the locals.

1 The Mekong river crossing is just a cable that extends over turbulent water

Pinterest

There is a river in Asia that stretches across China, Myanmar, Thailand, Laos, Cambodia and Vietnam.

According to Articlesvally.com, the river has two levels, calm and furious. During the blazing times, crossing the river can be very dangerous. As seen in the photo, the locals have made a bridge from two wires that they use to cross.

This must be the most dangerous bridge of all.