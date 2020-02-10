20 best, worst and most WTF moments of the Oscars of 2020

February 10, 2020 11:43 AM ET

Upset and white boys and vegans, oh my! This year’s ceremony was completely over the map – and we have the list to prove it

Chaos was the name of the game at the 2020 Oscars. The 92nd Academy Awards ceremony hosted the second consecutive year and was a dazzling mishmash of false starts, unexpected musical numbers, insane speeches, and confused aesthetics. Who has co-signed on those cat costumes? Why is Joaquin Phoenix so fond of cows? And what the hell is Eminem doing here even?

In the midst of the whirlwind, Bong Joon Ho’s masterly Parasite emerged as the victor, writing history as the first foreign film to ever win Best Picture, as well as statues in the Directing, Original Screenplay and newly recrystallized international film categories. took out. The big acting prizes of the night went to Phoenix for Joker and Renée Zellweger for Judy, while Golden Globe winner won 1917 in many of the technical categories and Jojo Rabbit scored Best Adapted Screenplay.

But the well-deserved surprise of Parasite pushed aside, this year’s ceremony was a night of shiny Christmas balls that seemed to be derived from the academy’s continuing, striking diversity problem. No woman was nominated for Best Director in a year that gave us Greta Gerwig’s Little Women, Lorene Scafaria’s Hustlers, Lulu Wang’s The Farewell, Marielle Heller’s A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, and Harriet from Kasi Lemmons. (You can read all about it on Natalie Portman’s custom embroidered cape.) In the meantime, there were few people in color for big prizes (in all acting categories the only non-white contender was Cynthia Erivo for best actress in Harriet). Maybe they will take this issue seriously next year. Until then, here are our choices for the most sublime, terrible and outright strange moments of the Oscars 2020.