20 beautiful vacation spots to choose from if you just want to relax

Sometimes life can get rough, so taking a restful vacation might just be enough to make you feel normal again. When it comes to relaxing vacations, the world is full of beautiful places that can rejuvenate, cleanse and refresh your mind and body while enjoying breathtaking views.

While you may not always have the time to travel to some of these exotic places, we’ve made sure that you’ve added some of the most prestigious wellness resorts and vacation sites in the United States.

So pack your bags and get ready, because here are 20 of the nicest vacation destinations to choose from if you just want to rest and relax.

20 Lake Placid Lodge – Check-in to check-out

Lake Placid is a beautiful destination in itself, but it also has a wonderful wellness resort known as the Lake Place Lodge that offers some of the most relaxing experiences in New York. Hand over all your electronics upon arrival so that you can be fully attuned to nothing but your inner thoughts and feelings.

19 Sedona, Arizona – Healing Energy Vortex

Although Sedona, Arizona is best known for its beautiful red rocky cliffs, it is also home to some of the most beautiful resorts that are known to have a “healing vortex”. According to Sedona Rock Tours, these “vortexes” are powerful energy centers at specific locations in Sedona that promote growth.

18 Anamaya Resort, Costa Rica – Best Retreat Center in North America

Costa Rica is not only home to some of the most beautiful beaches, waterfalls and wildlife, but the country hosts the most relaxing wellness vacation spots in North America. You can enjoy yoga with a view of the beach and endless spa treatment so that you have to feel completely stress-free.

17 The Ranch, Malibu – Relax As The Celebs Do

The Ranch is best known as a health and fitness retreat where all guests can learn how to live healthier lives. The center located in Malibu is visited by many celebrities, so if you have ever wanted to relax like the celebrities, this is the perfect destination for you.

16 Provence, France – Rolling Hills & Lavender Fields

France is easily one of the most beautiful European countries out there. It is full of life, culture and delicious dishes, but it is also full of beautiful lavender fields in none other than Provence. This is the perfect place to enjoy French culture without the crowds of major cities such as Paris and Lyon!

15 Ananda, Himalayas – Balance between wellness and total relaxation

The Ananda is located in the beautiful Himalayas and is especially known for its balanced and total relaxation functions. If you want to travel here, you can enjoy a lot of yoga, spa services and good food, giving you the feeling that you are making a temporary visit to heaven itself.

14 Tuscany, Italy – Charming little towns

Just like France, Italy also offers similar relaxing functions that Provenca does. Italy is rich in culture and has some of the tastiest dishes and wine in the world. If you are looking for the perfect place, then Tuscany is where it is. You can enjoy charming little towns with some of the most picturesque villas in the middle of the beautiful landscape of the country.

13 Amanemu Resort, Japan – Natural environment with sleek architecture

Japan is yet another country that offers travelers a relaxing escape, especially at the Amanemu Resort. This beautiful resort offers services of massages, yoga and spiritual meditation, and the natural environment combined with their sleek architecture makes it the perfect peaceful holiday.

12 Palm Springs, SoCal – The Perfect Desert Escape

The state of California offers some of the best vacation destinations. However, if you are looking for total relaxation, you should go to Palm Springs. This destination offers the perfect desert flight in Southern California, especially if you are a desert enthusiast looking for that ideal peaceful vacation.

11 Six Senses, Portugal – You’ll never want to leave

The Six Senses resort is located in the Douro Valley, Portugal. The beautiful vacation spot is located in a restored 19th-century mansion among the beautiful rolling hills of Portugal. It’s a pretty popular place, and once you’ve tasted it, you’ll never want to leave.

10 Bar Habor, Maine – Breathtaking natural beauty with a flair in a small town

Maine is a state with some of the most beautiful views full of nature, and you’ll find some of the best in Bar Habor. This charming town is really the best of both worlds when it comes to the natural beauty and flair of a small town. It will ensure that you want to buy a house and live there forever.

9 Kamalaya Koh Sumai, Thailand – Perfect place to find emotional balance

Thailand now seems to be the right place, and rightly so. The land itself offers views that you can’t see anywhere else, and a trip to Kamalaya Koh Sumai is the perfect relaxing vacation destination. According to the resort, they offer programs related to yoga, discouraging and better yet, finding “emotional balance.”

8 Haramara Retreat, Mexico – A resort dedicated to wellness and relaxation

The Haramara Retreat is located in Sayulita, Mexico, directly at the foot of beautiful Playa Escondida. The Mexican resort is best known for its dedication to wellness and relaxation, so you are ready to feel stress-free. In addition, their beautiful cabanas have wonderful views of the Pacific Ocean, so it’s hard to do anything other than relax!

7 Whitefish, Montana – Say goodbye to technology & hello to the outdoors

If yoga and wellness resorts aren’t your thing, an adventure to Whitefish Mountain in Montana might be enough. Whitefish is the perfect nature getaway with mountains that offer endless activities in both the summer and winter months. With skiing, mountain biking, hiking and fishing, Whitefish has everything for you to escape your hectic lifestyle and just relax.

6 Granada, Spain – Include a siesta in your daily routine

Europe is without a doubt the best place to go out if you are looking for a relaxing holiday. You will not only find an abundance of different cultures, foods and beliefs to take, but you can also do all of that in a beautiful city like Grenada, Spain! The city is known for its afternoon siesta and relaxing atmosphere that is the perfect mix of stress-free European properties.

5 Lake Louise, Canada – Enjoy the fantastic scenery and the crystalline lake

Canada also has some of the most stunning views in the world! Lake Louise, located in the province of Alberta, offers a unique view. You can feel your zen through the crystal clear lake by just watching it, whether you are hiking, fishing, camping or just taking a boat trip on the beautiful lake itself.

4 Seven Sisters, England – Be one of the sheep

The next is the beautiful English town of Seven Sisters. The relaxing destination can be found on the hills of England overlooking the ocean and should pull the stress out of you immediately. The views themselves are relaxing, but if that doesn’t sound good enough, you will certainly come across a herd of sheep or two during your visit.

3 Blue Lagoon, Iceland – Geothermal spa that washes away your worries

Iceland is a country that should be on just about everyone’s travel bucket lists. You will not only find beautiful waterfalls and a peek at the Northern Lights, but Iceland is home to the Blue Lagoon. This geothermal spa is completely natural and gives you a feeling of relaxation unlike anything you felt before.

2 Perissa, Greece – Serene beaches for everyone to enjoy

Greece is easily a relaxing place to visit, but if you are looking for complete peace and quiet, Perissa is the place to go. Perissa is located on the island of Santorini and offers a beautiful view of the beach, delicious food and the most friendly people you encounter. Although the island can be quite touristy, the tip of Perissa is far from chaos and is the best place to relax.

1 Sanur Bali, Indonesia – A sunrise worth waking up to

Sanur is a seaside resort in the southeast of the beautiful island of Bali. The long series of beautiful beaches and breathtaking sunsets are reason enough to pack your bags and go there as quickly as possible. Whether you do it alone or in pairs, you will certainly have the most relaxing time with the best views.