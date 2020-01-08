Loading...

The picturesque cities and beautiful landscapes of Europe are an attraction in themselves. A dash of snow, cozy clothing and delicious comfort food go one step further. That does not include the festive feeling in countries that fill their winters with vacations.

The shivers and sniffing noses that the season entails, however, are not so desirable. So, these areas can see some neglect when the cold comes.

That is why we show some appreciation in this list for tourists who have rejected the usual sunny outings for places that embrace the winter with open arms. Their snapshots show us an alternative to another vacation spent in the tropics.

View these 20 beautiful photos of Europe taken by tourists in the winter.

20 Switzerland offers nature and civilization in one go

via: instagram @chloewol

We are grateful that this couple ran into the streets of Grindelwald for this remarkable photo. The snowy mountain range that crawls on the back of buildings reads like a clean Photoshop job, but it’s all real. This place hidden in the valleys of the Alps thrives on tourism.

19 Colmar, France always looks prepared for vacation

via: lilivalentine

The old city district of Colmar turns into a cheerful little Christmas commune when December comes around. Already lively stores are dressed in their Christmas clothes with pine leaves, ornaments and ribbon. At night, the Christmas lights fill the windows and shopkeepers bring out their most festive stock.

18 Winter improves the beautiful castles of Germany

via: happytowander

Our next tourist took her picture from afar to prevent the delicate beauty of this scene from being interrupted. If you see Neuschwanstein castle covered with snow, it is like looking into a different world. Because of the fantastic architecture we wonder when we get a glimpse of a princess in one of the windows.

17 Italy keeps its most amazing secrets in the north

via: amsterdamfoodie

The Kanin Mountains protect the mysterious jade waters of Lago del Predil from the view of the elevated base of their valleys. Fog coming in with the winter further obscures the area. Many tourists like this take a walk every year to discover the hidden beauty of the site.

16 Venetian canals have nothing on Amsterdam’s in the winter

via: lilywanderlust

Time seems to stop when the sudden attack of cold winter wind freezes the Amsterdam houseboats. Citizens walk en masse on the ice to glide through the neighborhood. The place captured by this tourist is a small part of the 65 miles of canals woven through the city.

15 Pastels are always in Estonia during the season

via: wanderersandwarriors

There is no snow to be seen in this photo, but the way this tourist nestles in her most comfortable jacket and large scarf lets us know that it is cold there! The city of Tallinn does not need snow to make it charming. The pastel-colored architecture is doing well enough.

14 The color scheme of this Croatian attraction works best in the winter

via: atinainvienna

Snow blending into the white water of the Plitvice Lakes makes the background of this photo unreal. Our tourist in the foreground is the only one that reminds us that this is not a painting. View other photos of Croatia if you don’t believe us.

13 Calm down, otherwise you will wake up Norway

via: workinginnorway

Hidden away in the nearby white hills, the sleepy town of Tromsø seems to be in peace. These tourists left the city for their annual hibernation and went to the other side of Prestvannet Lake for a covert photo. This cityscape will certainly enter their dreams when the night comes.

12 Forget the sled, we only take the dogs

via: finduslost

We thought the most important point of dog sled was the sled, but this tourist was beaten with the handsome dogs on all sides of her to get that far. A photo shoot would take place when the winter coats of her Finnish friends fit so well with the landscape.

11 Reindeers work too

via: twitter @pip_says

This cameraman lent us his perspective so that we could enjoy the blissful moment when a pink sunset set the mood for a dreamy sleigh ride. Dogs are very cute, but there is no beating rolling down the winter hills of Lapland in a sleigh pulled by real reindeer.

10 The freezing temperatures in Iceland challenge the “fall” in the “waterfall”

via: thewanderingboomerang

By the time this couple reached the Skógafoss waterfall in Iceland, much of the flowing water had already turned into icicles. In the country where it is located, this may seem like an unexpected event. However, in every other season, the cliffs of the waterfall flourish with green life.

9 The rest of Iceland is also pretty impressive

via: sincere kn

Time to zoom out with this next photo for a better understanding of the amount of ice plains in Iceland. Traveling far from civilization to the center of this deserted area requires guts. Both this tourist and her cameraman deserve all the hot chocolate they can take.

8 Nobody said creepy couldn’t be beautiful

via: twitter @deangilewicz

With its imposing height, gray walls and crumbling brick, Bran Castle is the first place on this list that baffles us in a different way. That nerve-racking appearance seems suitable for a castle that is linked to Dracula. It is just one of the European castles with ghostly legends.

7 Czech Christmas markets put the public in a festive mood

via: twitter @sofia_lovgren

One of the largest Christmas markets in the Czech Republic takes place in Prague’s Old Town, a historic quarter full of Gothic architecture. In this photo our tourist is on his way to a building with a black roof peeking out through the fog. This popular monument is called the Týn Church.

6 Slovenia has a huge personality between its slender edges

via: majalampe

We love this photo because it contains many of the best features of Slovenia in one frame. From the surrounding Alps to Lake Bled with its small island center. When it gets cold enough, it freezes more, causing tourists to exchange boats for pairs of skates.

5 France has its own share in the Alps

via: TripAdvisor

The soft white slopes on this photo make it unclear whether guests glide through the snow or sail through an air of fluffy clouds. The rays of light that shoot down from the sky contribute to the impression that this child has somehow landed in heaven.

4 Fog isolates this Austrian wonderland

via: dreambigtravelfarblog

These misty mountains separated by Lake Hallstatt draw attention to our tourist and her bright red coat. Although she is sticking out in this photo, it would take only a mile or two more distance for her and the entire city to be swallowed by thick fog.

3 Belgium keeps its attractions compact for Instagram photos

via: heartofglam

Candy-colored buildings in Bruges are made more magical around the Christmas season when lights and cheerful decorations come out. This tourist caught a photo before the city was fully set up, but the season is still visible in her heavy scarf and the cold color of the sky.

2 Some buildings are not made to merge

via: another segment

St. Mary’s Basilica stands out against the blanched sky in colder seasons. Even this vertical photo cannot manage the full height of the building that towers over the city and our little tourist. Its dark color in this softly tinted neighborhood makes it all the more dazzling.

1 The Dolomites are another Italian miracle

via: mytravelaffairs

Italian tourism shifts from sunny beaches and warm canals to the Dolomites when winter comes. According to The Guardian, there is little snow in this area, making it not the most popular ski resort in the world. It is these clear skies that make a breathtaking view possible.