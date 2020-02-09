20 beautiful photos of Argentina taken by real travelers

As the second largest country in South America, Argentina and its broad borders promise hundreds of interesting sites. The deserts, salt plains and canyons have covered nature seekers. Tango on the street gives city dwellers something to look at while sipping their mugs in moderation. The homely feeling is undeniable in this country with its restaurants in the homes of their owners.

Take it easy with a trip to Buenos Aires, where the tourism industry is well developed and the city is easy to navigate. Far north or far south will lead to more unexpected miracles. So before you write off South America, let’s take a look at 20 beautiful pictures of Argentina made by real travelers.

20 huge Iguazú waterfalls cannot be limited by just one country

via: alquilerargentina

This photo shows the waterfalls on the Argentinian side in Misiones, but the other half is over the border in Brazil. A safe bridge extends the length of the falls to give tourists a glimpse into the many streams. So close to the roaring water, everything else disappears.

19 Only one South American glacier is still very strong

via: explorewithlora

The Perito Moreno glacier on the south side of Argentina does more than retain its shape. It is still growing as every other glacier shrinks, according to TripSavvy. The eternal land of ice is an unusual and beautiful sight in South America for tourists who can be cold.

18 architects of this water company building all went for their brand

via: instagram @antifashionx

The Palace of Running Water sounds like a melodramatic name for a gas station. Until you look at it. The terracotta tiles, carved pillars and fine details of this landscape in Buenos Aires make it more than worth the royal title.

17 The end of the world has never looked so good

via: espiritu-viajero

Ushuaia’s nickname ‘End of the World’ evokes the image of a post-apocalyptic nightmare city. The snow-covered mountains and crystal-blue lakes, however, appear to be quite dreamy. That’s because the nickname is actually derived from the location of the city on the southernmost point of South America.

16 rock walls in Talampaya seem impassable

via: audleytravel

A barrier that slopes up to 500 feet in some places is at least a challenging obstacle. This red rock gorge is part of Talampaya National Park. The park also has a canyon, a dry river bed and stones carved with ancient rock paintings, according to UNESCO.

15 The hidden winter region of Argentina comes with penguins

via: theworldhiker

Winter regions have a fair share of penguins, but the Magellanic breed of South America can only be found on the west coast. Nature reserves in Argentina let the little boys waddle to their heart’s content on the beaches. The most curious of the herd can approach happy visitors.

14 Pum gorges offer two different sides in Puna

via: alconviajes.com.ar

In other parts of the Atacama plateau, things are not that flat. Pumice formations shoot up in sweeping shapes. In certain areas, they submerge and rise in flowing waves such as immobile sand dunes. However, the rocks in the portion of the plateau above show their rough abdomen up close.

13 A unique paint job keeps La Boca alive

via: takeoffwithlove.wordpress.com

Buildings steeped in color in this neighborhood in Buenos Aires, known for its tourism, are not just for the show. These are residential buildings inhabited by the locals, just like the other, less colorful parts of the neighborhood. A persistent culture becomes apparent when tango dancers flood the streets, according to Atlas Obscura.

12 ruins of Quilmes form a maze in the desert

via: veryitchyfeet

Rooms built with low stone walls bend around shrubs and tall cacti. The height of the fortress walls is not impressive, but the way in which the confused compartments cover the hill makes the work that has gone into it quite clear. The entire desert can be observed from the highest point of the hill.

11 Reflections in Ojos del Mar produce selfies faster than polaroids

via: herweareblog.wordpress.com

Salt flats called the Salar de Arizaro exist somewhere between two small villages, so the destination is quite deserted. The seemingly endless expanse is interrupted by saltwater pools called Ojos de Mar. These blue “Eyes of the Sea” reflect what they see straight back to you with perfect clarity.

10 salt flats known as the Salina Grandes do the same but in white

via: solsalute

A snow-white salt plain lies just north of Salar de Arizaro. There is little to disturb the monotonous landscape at the Salinas Grandes, except for the rectangular ponds that have been cut in part of the field. The salt that dusts the local cuisine comes from these blue pools.

9 Entrance to San Ignacio Miní looks like ancient ruins

via: bodeswell

These ruins did not belong to the Guarani or any other indigenous group. They were built by Jesuits during the Spanish colonial period and were used instead as a site of conversion, according to the World Monuments Fund. Behind the crumbling entrance there is only the empty square surrounded by walls.

8 Sounds from the Colón Opera House can still be heard loud and clear

via: TripAdvisor

Chandeliers hang on hand-painted ceilings in the Teatro Colon in Buenos Aires. The artistic expertise of the walls is reflected in pillars carved with whimsical flourishes. That’s just the hallway. The actual theater hall impresses every row. Shows that are held on stage are just another positive point.

7 Striped hills form the backdrop for the city of Humahuaca

via: caminodemoni

Steel earthen colors thrown over the hill in Humahuaca capture different seasons and times of the day in a single rock formation. The special hill seen here is called the Cerro de Los Siete Colores. However, a longer chain of rainbow mountains, called the Serranía de Hornocal, is not far away.

6 educational museums offer views of the city below

via: instagram @flaviaalessandra

Various companies fill the Barolo palace, from Spanish schools to art museums. A glass lookout point in the lighthouse at the top of the building overlooks the city of Buenos Aires. From this point on, tourists can look back at all the places they have visited.

5 Crystal blue Lake Nahuel Huapi divides the city of Bariloche

via: scrimpsplurgetravel.com

Ice water from a nearby glacier gives this lake its heavenly hue. Strips of land reach into the water and create coastal areas for relaxation after some light walks in the nearby low hills. Bariloche Turismo recommends kite surfing and windsurfing on the most popular beach, Playa del Centenario.

4 rock columns make the peaks endless on Quebrada Las Señoritas

via: samaste.wordpress.com

Rocky red pillars give way to a narrow ravine in the Quebrada Las Señoritas in the province of Jujuy, Vivijuyjuy notes. Certain parts of the canyon require careful steps over loose stones, but where the walls rise, the path becomes slippery. Unlike thin shreds of green, bold colors, the site dominates.

3 This house is now a shopping mall

via: kevinstravelblog

Pasaje de la Defensa began as the home of a single family until it grew into a rental bar for “dozens of families,” Lonely Planet explains. The number of people entering and leaving the premises every day has only increased now that it has become a shopping mall.

2 Architects built their spa retreat under the Inca bridge

via: marcoolivaress @instagram

The name of this bridge comes from crossings made by the Incas and not from any form of architectural contribution. On the other hand, modern architects are responsible for the buildings in the corner. According to El Portal De Mendoza, these buildings hang above the hot springs that were once used by the Inca people.

1 Saddle up for a trip through the forest

via: solvingforzero

Salta has an abundance of dry, characteristic landmarks to cover, but we should also not forget the greener pastures it needs to explore. Dirt paths through forested areas offer an escape route for city-weary travelers. Traffic is much less on horseback in the countryside.

