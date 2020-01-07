20 beautiful locations from popular sports Illustrated photo shoots

Loading...

Sports Illustrated attracts attention at all costs by engaging unexpected celebrities and causing controversy with the public and its own fan base. By letting the money stay in, the magazine can visit a number of beautiful locations. They don’t skimp either. Each edition contains multiple destinations from all over the world.

Last year, Sports Illustrated 2019 swimsuit cover had the supermodel Tyra Banks in the Bahamas. Before that, Muslim model Halima Aden posed on the beaches of the country where she was once a refugee: Kenya. Those are just two of the shoots that were popular because of their exotic settings and the women they played.

20 Beyoncé fired her close to home in Key Biscayne

Queen B could not be expected to leave the United States alone for a photo shoot, so Sports Illustrated established her store in Florida to get her on the cover. Key Biscayne may not be exotic, but the pristine coastline of the resort is abundant. Beyoncé has explored it all in different swimsuits.

19 A Kauai rainforest provided Emily Ratajkowski with an improvised outfit

The beaches of Hawaii tend to attract attention when it comes to tourism, but there are many other places to enjoy on the islands. For this shoot, Emily Ratajkowski was brought into the thick jungle on Kauai, where a giant leaf took the place of her swimsuit.

18 Zermatt showed us two sides of Switzerland

Two opposing landscapes were investigated for the shoot of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in Switzerland. Emily DiDonato was chosen for both. In one photo she rolled through a flowery field by a lake, and in the next she seemed to have scaled the side of a mountain to pose by the snow-covered Alps.

17 Hannah Jeter has given new life to Guilin, the ancient architecture of China

We hope the gods did not watch when Hannah Jeter took a tour of Guilin’s pagodas in her bikini. In addition to architecture, the shoot emphasized the natural wonders of China. Hannah took a dip in the nearby lake and walked the terraced rice fields that curl in layers around the hills.

16 Irina Shayk and the local fauna worked together for a few photos in Malaysia

Zebras can’t harm people as much as lions, but Irina Shayk leaning back on a beach towel next to a herd of these wild animals had worried us a bit. She survived with enough time to take some pictures next to Victoria Falls.

15 Gigi Hadid was seen in Tahiti

It’s hard to forget those images of Gigi Hadid kneeling in the sand with rows of Tahitian bungalows in the ocean behind her. She did not need the magazine to add to her celebrity because she became popular so quickly, but we are sure it did not harm the sale of Sports Illustrated.

14 Kenyan ruins in Malindi were revived by Haley Kalil

Ancient architects must have predicted the arrival of Haley Kalil 800 years in advance, because when she appeared in the worn stone doorway of the Gedi ruins, it seemed to have been made for her alone. This site is so amazing that the magazine has left beaches for a rare forest shoot.

13 Desolate deserts of Namibia kept their eyes on Cíntia Dicker

The red-hot sand of the Namib desert doubled in heat when the Brazilian model Cíntia Dicker stretched out for her shoot in 2013. Most of these shots were made outside under the blazing African sun, but a few shots on the inside gave the model some shade before she could overheat.

12 Bikinis in Antarctica have made history of models

Trekking through the relentless plains of Antarctica is an accomplishment of few travelers. Kate Upton absorbed the harsh climate in nothing but a bikini. We do not recommend that someone else try this challenge, despite how much she seems to enjoy her time with the penguins.

11 The explosive shooting of Ronda Rousey happened in the Antilles

The volcanic island of St. Vincent was tempered by knockout WWE hunter (and model) Ronda Rousey for the coverage of 2018. Pages on the inside show more of her attitude. There she is depicted in a swimsuit with snow leopard in front of the rolling, blue waves of the Caribbean.

10 Turks and Caicos have hosted Serena Williams

The famous tennis player stretched out on the coast in colorful bikinis and one-piece swimsuits for her second appearance in the magazine’s swimsuit edition. Both are known for her athletic skills and unapologetic acceptance of her body, she has changed the standards of sport and beauty.

9 A unique mesh look has overwhelmed everyone in Bahia, Brazil

Speaking of sales due to controversy, we cannot omit the 1987 shoot in Bahia, Brazil. Cheryl Tiegs shuffled in a fishnet bathing suit before she entered the clear waters of the Atlantic. Her shameful photos generated a total of 340 cancellations and a sea of ​​parent complaints, according to Slate.

8 Somewhere in southern Mexico, Kathy Ireland hypnotized America

Kathy Ireland positioned itself on a rock in a lagoon near the coast of the Mexican Pacific for the cover that, according to People, would sell the most copies in the history of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. Her penetrating look matched perfectly with her banana-yellow bikini and the sparkling blue water that surrounded her.

7 The enchanting Maldives have lured Bar Rafaeli back since her shoot

This model uploaded a collection of photos to her Instagram after a long and relaxing vacation somewhere in the Maldives. Seeing how much fun she had in her Sports Illustrated photos, we wonder if that journey inspired her to choose the country for her vacation.

6 The Cook Islands contributed Rarotonga for a shoot

The 50th anniversary edition of Sports Illustrated brought the girls to Rarotonga, where the endless blue water served as the backdrop for the cover. Nina Agdal, seen in the photo above, posed with Chrissy Teigen and Lily Aldridge. With three models on one cover, this edition was different from all the others.

5 Hannah Ferguson started in St. Lucia

Nothing has made us more desperate for a trip to St. Lucia than photos of Hannah Ferguson elegantly draped over a boat on the coast of the Caribbean island. The high cliffs of this remote island make it a popular destination, but there are many in the region to choose from.

4 Malaysia greeted Heidi Klum with his favorite scary critters

A python blazes its way around Heidi Klum’s waist on a Malaysian beach for this shoot. According to an interview with Allure, she was terrified, but none of that fear can be seen in her soft expression. Maybe that’s just the effect of a tropical sun and soothing waves.

3 Athlete Aly Raisman debuted her beach body in Aruba

Gold medalist and Olympic team captain Aly Raisman returned to the pages of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in 2018. This time she waded through the waves off the coast of Aruba in all black and clung to rocky cliffs in a metal top. Her strength and beauty both radiated.

2 Fiji brought back the first major sports model from Sports Illustrated

Ashley Graham brought more curves to the Sports Illustrated audience than they could handle in her Fiji shoot. She appeared in a transparent swimsuit that only accentuated her shape, disrupting the precedent by the long list of skinny models and muscular athletes who had previously appeared in the magazine.

1 Exuma welcomed Tyra Banks for the second time

Tyra Banks went into the history of Sports Illustrated when she became the first black woman to land the cover. Last year she surpassed herself by returning to the Bahamas for a new cover shoot. This time as the oldest woman who according to Allure ever held the position.