20 awkward photos of Disney stars at the airport

It can be easy to get caught up in thinking that celebrities are completely different from us – way too far away from the normal lifestyle to experience awkward moments. It is easy to see them with their expensive clothes, perfect hair and seemingly perfect lives and think they are almost non-human. This is, as we have learned, not true.

To think that these people are more than just that is precisely one of the reasons that they are so difficult. One thing we can say is that they certainly have their awkward moments, just like the rest of us. Unfortunately for them there is always someone around to capture it – talk about anxiety!

For Disney stars, years of public interest has resulted in a number of interesting moments captured with the camera. Traveling all over the world has also made many of these events happen, you guessed it – the airport.

20 Miley Cyrus pretends to be a unicorn

We understand that at many Miley concerts she dressed as a unicorn – we get it. That is why it might not be so strange to see her dressed as one at the airport. It was perhaps comfortable; who knows? Yet the unicorn ensemble, together with the seahorses plush, was a headstroke and very interesting – to say the least.

19 Raven Symoné arrives at NYC in need of snickers

I think it’s fair to say that we associate Raven Symoné with laughter and light-hearted comedy. Does this mean that she must always be happy? Of course not! She may offer us a Snickers every now and then.

18 When Bieber was fooled and Selena didn’t have it

Selena Gomez is not someone who often looks upset. Some call her the treasure of America for a reason. In addition to keeping her image clean, she manages to be polite and to look genuinely happy. However, even Selena Gomez has bad days.

17 Demi Lovato is going to cough or cover her face … We will never know

Being in the public eye can be exhausting. After a long flight, I don’t think we would like to see cameras. There are also tons of germs at airports, which can lead to cough. Which one is it? You can judge it.

16 Shia Labeouf tries to bring his life together

Shia Labeouf has been in our hearts since even Stevens came out. We love him with all his eccentricities and sometimes questionable choices. It seems that after a fight with the press, he stayed behind at the airport to literally get it together. Just another day in the life of Shia Labeouf.

15 When Lindsay Lohan forgot how to walk

Ah, Lindsay Lohan. This list would not be complete without her. It looks like she went to the floor on this one. Fortunately her bodyguard seems to have saved her and to prevent the crisis. This really should have been a GIF, damn it!

14 Bella Thorne gives the false smile and wave

The fake smile is a classic. We have seen it before. From that colleague who is not so excited to see you to the friends of that special someone, these smiles are a staple, especially in both mornings and vacations. Bella Thorne did absolutely the best when she threw in a free wave.

13 Shia Labeouf again and he literally woke up that way

It is not the first time that Shia Labeouf has an interesting outfit choice. It would be strange if he didn’t. It is a bit difficult to take a position with regard to looking good or not, because exposure therapy is real, people. However, we have to give Shia that his grunge look works.

12 Debby Ryan thinks these actually look like natural poses

Come on, Debby Ryan. You know that you are not reading that book or are lost in thought while you look into the distance. These photos are the equivalent of that Myspace photo we all had where we would look nostalgically at the horizon as if we didn’t know that someone was taking a photo of us.

11 Sabrina Carpenter Sleeping next to a stranger

Okay, so she didn’t actually sleep – Sabrina posted this photo on her twitter. It’s nice to see that she has fun and usually smiles. We hope he didn’t wake up in the process; that would have been very inconvenient – and would certainly be the next photo on this list.

10 Okay, there’s no way Aly Michalka’s dog can look awkward … But here’s a picture

The dog of Aly Michalka is the star of this. Even if she looked strange, we are pretty sure that her traveling companion would cancel it. So the moral of the story is that if you always have your pet around you, it’s almost like having a free pass.

9 Debby Ryan struggles with her backpack

Okay, Debby Ryan didn’t look so uncomfortable, it was just a bad photo of her repairing her backpack. It seemed that she was doing a lot there and that it was difficult to wear, but it did not seem to bother her at all. Her trip to Sydney seemed to have left her cheerful.

8 Jake T. Austin Really doesn’t hate the hug from Selena Gomez

Jake T. Austin did not appreciate that hug at all. Just kidding, they are still good friends long after Wizards of Waverly Place stopped shooting. Jake has helped Selena through difficult times. When she received her kidney transplant, he shared the sweetest tweet, referring to her as his “friend, [his] family, and someone [he] couldn’t live without his life.”

7 Sabrina Carpenter Realizing that it can be colder than she thought

Sabrina Carpenter seemed to notice that it would be colder than she had expected. While she was repairing her coat, she probably thought it wasn’t right and how her weather app was doing her wrong. Couple that jacket, Sabrina.

6 Selena Gomez tries to prevent sweaty bangs

Having a pony can be daunting. A bit of perspiration and you immediately look like a hot mess. Selena seemed to be fighting this when she arrived at the airport. It’s okay, Selena. We feel you. Sweaty bangs are the worst.

5 When Lindsay Lohan was searched

Lindsay Lohan has been the center of many controversies; we are all aware of that. It seems that she cannot escape her happiness, even at the airport, because she was randomly sought during a trip with her mother. Fortunately everything was squared and they could continue their way.

4 “A” for effort on the smile, Demi

Like Bella Thorne, Demi didn’t seem to feel the whole smiling thing. But can we really blame them? Always having to smile, while being photographed at every turn, must be tiring. A fake smile is also better than no smile. Turn right? Could be?

3 Miley Cyrus with an interesting outfit of your choice

Miley Cyrus looked extremely relaxed with her dog at the airport. She also had another interesting outfit of your choice. Again, Miley will never be known as ordinary, so we welcome her uniqueness. Would we wear this outfit? Probably not.

2 Cole knows you know he knows you know …

At the airport in Vancouver, Cole wanted to give others a taste of their own medicine. So he decided it was only appropriate to take pictures of those who photographed him. In the shot you see him knowingly looking at the fan while he is taking a picture. Well played, Cole.

1 Vanessa Hudgens repairing her hair for dad … Oh

The security at the airport can sometimes be embarrassing. If you have to take off your shoes, jacket and hat, you may feel vulnerable. Poor Vanessa looked like a deer in headlights, put on her coat and fastened her hair. We promise that you will look great.