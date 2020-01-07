20 alternative theme parks that can actually be better than Disneyland

Loading...

Experience excitement at a whole new level with these theme parks.

Amusement parks around the world evolve as demand increases for better and more exciting rides and many tourists look forward to trying something new, but worth the price. Only a few can reach the highest level, such as Disney, but more companies are trying to keep up with innovation and designing more compelling attractions.

The classic cars (Six Flags and Universal Studios) always come to mind, but did you know that there are other parks that live up to the hype, such as Ferrari World Abu Dhabi or China’s own Chimelong Paradise?

From the puke-inducing coasters at Six Flags to the cartoon-like indoor children’s rides in Lotte World, come along and we count 20 alternative theme parks that might be better than Disneyland.

20 The ultimate film experience: Universal Studios

Universal Studios comes as a strong contender for the best theme park in the world, with its unique family-friendly attractions and attractions in different zones such as Hollywood as the theme. Don’t forget to try Jurassic Park: The Ride and The Mummy. It was also one of the choices in the Top 25 theme parks of Trip Advisor in the world.

19 The Best Thrill Rides: Six Flags

This vomiting, adrenaline sensation of a park is also one of the largest in the world, with hundreds of roller coasters and the world’s highest drip tower (Zumanjaro: Drop of Doom) working alongside the highest roller coaster (King Da Ka).

18 A Trip Back In Time: Puy Du Fou, France

This park in France pushes the boundaries by bringing visitors back to the past with its Waterworld-like shows complete with explosions and props. Although it has no rides, it is still worth every penny and you can enjoy not only one but 26 exciting shows, especially the gladiator arena musical (30 minutes each).

17 3-in-1 package: Chimelong Ocean Kingdom

This park has it all: water attractions, roller coasters and the world’s largest oceanarium, with the resort aiming to become ‘Orlando of China’. Enjoy the live dolphin shows, the castle theater (also the world’s largest 4D theater), animal shows and the Polar Bear Village.

16 Wet And Wild: Islands of Adventure

This Universal Studios expansion, ranked as the number 1 theme park in the world on TripAdvisor, had more than 10 million visitors in 2018, which means you need more than a day to complete the entire park. But it is worth every penny, as it has World Of Harry Potter, Jurassic Park and Skull Island.

15 Food and pleasure: Lotte World

Lotte World offers a high-quality indoor theme park experience (also the world’s largest), while K-drama vibes are distributed. Don’t miss this and bring your friends and family to the ski area and the mirror maze (a laser maze with an epic story). This park balances everything (not too loudly) and is designed for fun family time.

14 Disneyland’s Twin: Everland

No, Everland is not a rip off. It is a completely different product designed for the Eastern market and has its strengths. It is a slight contrast with the indoor approach of Lotte World and a perfect choice if you take children with you or if you are young at heart. Enjoy the children’s rides and live shows from Lenny & Friends in this South Korea theme park.

13 A Wacky Twist: Nagashima Spa Land

Steel Dragon 2000, the roller coaster that runs through almost the entire park and the exaggerated giant Ferris wheel, are among the “exotic” rides that you can enjoy in the 18th most visited amusement park in the world.

12 Where Past And Future Collide: Europa Park

This is German technology at its best, with pleasure added to the comparison. This park combines history with current scale models of sites such as the Greek Parthenon in addition to Tomorrowland-like rides. Don’t forget to try all 13 roller coasters, especially the Alpenexpress (a real VR roller coaster).

11 A perfect place for your next date: Tivoli Gardens

Tivoli Gardens in Denmark is the best place for rest and relaxation. Although it is the second oldest working amusement park in the world, it never fails to satisfy visitors. The main highlight of this small pleasure garden is the Demon: a floorless VR roller coaster, complete with inversions and rolls.

10 Bizarre: Efteling

Efteling is unique because it offers an enchanting experience, it’s like being stuck in a fairy tale. It is one of those carnival-like theme parks, good for family vacations, because it has attractions for both children and adults. From the Baron 1898 dive coaster to the fairy tale forest, the Efteling is Europe’s answer to the Magic Kingdom.

9 Nature Meets Play: Busch Gardens

Busch Gardens is a perfect place for an excursion with more than 200 species of animals at the zoo, fairground attractions and surprisingly cheap but delicious food. Imagine the adrenaline rush while riding the SheiKra (roller coaster with 200 feet, fall of 90 degrees). Don’t forget to try giraffe food.

8 Jurassic Park Clone: ​​China Dinosaur Park, Changzhou

If you are a dinosaur nut, then this is for you. With a museum of 20,000 square meters with 100% real artifacts and fossils, Dinosaur Park is the real Jurassic Park. Not only that, this park contains more than 20 attractions, such as the famous PaniClock. Don’t forget to visit the park on your next trip to China.

7 A world made of blocks and dreams: LEGOLAND

Legoland is at the same time a resort and an amusement park. It is also one of the best choices for the best theme park for children with various children’s rides such as Ninjago The Ride (a moving 3D ride) and The Xtreme Racers (a fast roller coaster with a drop of 16 meters at the end). Just don’t step on a stone or the fun is over.

6 Out Of This Planet: Phantasialand

The Talocan, as you can see in the photo above, lets you puke your guts and it is just one of the rides in Phantasialand that look like torture tools (real fire is used during the rides). The rides even look deadly enough and we challenge you to tackle them without shouting out your lungs. This park takes the top position for uniqueness and creativity.

5 nice family time: Knott’s Berry Farm

Knott’s Berry Farm is synonymous with Six Flags and has more traditional rides that still do well, such as the Ghost Rider (wooden roller coaster with high drops) and Montezooma’s Revenge (runs from 0 to 55 km / h in 3 seconds). Knott’s Berry Farm focuses more on the sensation factor than the aesthetic, which is good if you are a sensation seeker or an adrenaline junkie.

4 For DC Nerds: Warner Bros Movie World

Warner Bros Movie World is euphoria for fervent fans of the DC Universe and equal to Universal Studios in terms of excitement, with the same action-packed stunt shows, and has more than 115 unique attractions for everyone.

3 Ride If You Dare At Dreamworld Australia

Although it has only 4 roller coasters, Dreamworld is still one of the best theme parks in the world. Support to management for solving some of the problems and upgrading the park’s facilities and with more than 40 different rides such as the Buzzsaw (360 degrees rolling while 15 floors dangling above) and The Claw (gyroswing), this will a huge pukefest.

2 Fast And Furious: Ferrari World Abu Dhabi

Home to the fastest roller coaster in the world (the Formula Rossa), with a speed of over 150 km / h, this is a park that you would not want to skip, even if you are not a fan of fast luxury cars, because we guarantee that this is a ride of your life. It is actually more of a museum than a theme park

1 For sweet tooth: Hersheypark

This park combines the two best things in the world: roller coasters and chocolate, enough to embarrass Willy Wonka. Not only that, this park has more than 70 attractions and attractions plus candy stores and souvenirs. Don’t forget to try The Coal Cracker (smashing boat trip with a long drop at the end) and the world famous Triple Tower, as shown in the photo above.