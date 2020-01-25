20 all-inclusive resorts that treat their guests badly (according to Trip Advisor)

Avoid these disgusting resorts at all costs!

Only a handful of all-inclusive resorts around the world can really achieve the highest level of customer service. The truth is that most of them are mismanaged and cause guests to be mistreated: the lack of safety, cleanliness and unprofessional staff are the most important ingredients that can ruin everyone’s holiday and if there is such a thing as a zero star rating, we give it for them.

Surprisingly, these so-called “resorts” are still in operation (although they must already be quarantined), therefore they collect more bad (sometimes comical) assessments from victims and today we will review them so you won’t make mistakes booking them on your next vacation.

Participate and we count 20 all-inclusive resorts that treat their guests badly (per Trip Advisor).

20 Chenay Beach Resort: “A No-Good Experience”

Do not stay here unless you want to waste your time and steal your jewelry from hotel staff. Another bad thing about this resort is the “No See Um” contamination according to a Trip Advisor reviewer. Don’t fall for their “5th night is free” scam too. You wouldn’t even last a minute at this terrible resort.

19 Royal Decameron Montego Beach: “Worst Vacation Ever”

The poorly trained staff at Royal Decameron is the main reason why tourists rate this establishment 1/5 star on Trip Advisor. It’s so bad that they will ignore you until you either walk away or yell at them. Don’t even try to ask the housekeeping, because this will make your room dirty.

18 Breezes Resort & Spa Bahamas: “A Bummer”

Another resort in the Caribbean that is flooded with bad reviews and urine. “It smelled of urine everywhere,” wrote a reviewer on Trip Advisor. Apparently the only good things that ever came from this “super all-inclusive” resort were their fruit and wine selection. Other than that, it smells awful.

17 Allegro Cozumel: “Terrible”

This annoying piece of work currently has a score of 3.5 / 5 on Trip Advisor. Apparently the owners wanted to design a resort that would be a rat hole in terms of quality and service. “The upper floors smell like mold and the lower levels are for smokers,” wrote a reviewer. There is no other place to stay than outside. Be warned, don’t book here.

16 Sand and Sandals Desaru Beach Resort And Spa: “Foolish Employees”

With the exception of the small pools and the beach, Sand and Sandals is a train wreck and the entire junk show is made possible thanks to most hotel staff who are too busy doing nothing or arguing with other guests. “The rooms were prepared half-heartedly,” said a reviewer.

15 Splash Resort, Panama City Beach, Florida: “A Nasty Place”

Rule number one when choosing resorts: if it has a generic name, chances are it will be in a bad state. According to a Trip Advisor reviewer: “There were bugs under the couch and the shower curtains were so moldy.” We wonder what they will find next.

14 BelleVue Beach Paradise: “You are being robbed”

It is a known fact that some parts of the Caribbean coast are a bit vague, while some regions experience an increase in petty thefts. BelleVue even goes one step further by not giving a quack, although some employees know who the perpetrator was. “Was robbed on my first night,” wrote a reviewer angrily.

13 Playa Nueva Romana, La Romana: “An expensive mistake”

It’s all sun and smile until you book at Playa Nueva Romana in the Dominican Republic. Three tourists died last year after throwing out poisoned food. A series of unfortunate events also happened here. “It is the worst and most expensive food ever”, a reviewer on Trip Advisor claimed.

12 Sandy Beach Resort: “Poor expiry and maintenance free”

What’s with these oddly-named resorts? Anyway, welcome to the Sandy Beach Resort in Langkawi, a low-budget resort where nothing ever works. Even the devices in the room, nor the staff. “There was no elevator,” shared a Trip Advisor reviewer as he remembered his tiring stay on the 3rd floor.

11 Polynesian Beach & Golf Resort, Myrtle Beach: a two-star rating for a two-star resort

The Polynesian beach and golf resort claims to be a resort, but is actually worse than the worst motel you could ever imagine. “Please never book here,” argued a reviewer. Save your life and avoid this annoying ‘resort’.

10 Sun Club Gumbet: “Hotel From Hell”

This resort is near an adult bar, which means that anyone can walk here to ruin your family vacation. “Fresh bottled water was actually water from a garden hose,” said a confused reviewer on Trip Advisor. Make no mistake and book here. You would be better off with the neighboring resort: the Casa Bodrum that actually has 4 stars on the reviews.

9 Century Langkawi Beach Resort: “Haunted Property”

Originally a Sheraton-owned resort, now one of the dirtiest resorts in Malaysia. “The property gives you a ruined feeling,” wrote a review on Trip Advisor. Most of the rooms are average and the pool needs to be completely tidy. The building is so old that TVs only have one channel and there are cobwebs in the bathroom.

8 Laguna Beach Club Dusheti: “Dirty, small and bad odor”

The number one resort in Dusheti, Georgia is number 3/5, is called the Laguna Beach Club. Although not too special, apart from the jet skis and bike rides, this resort is notorious for its small rooms and public bathrooms. “I ordered a cheeseburger but there was no cheese on it, but the waitress still said it was a cheeseburger,” wrote a frustrated guest on Trip Advisor.

7 Griff Inn Bazaleti: “Terrible and slow service”

This resort offers a room with stunning views of the nearby Bazaleti Lake. Other than that, there is not much to say except that it is among the top 10 worst resorts in the world, according to an angry reviewer who suffered here for days. “Lights went out several times a day, rude manager and slow service” are some of the major problems that you may encounter here.

6 Gran Royale Solaris, Mexico: “Stay away !!”

“We were promised a room by the ocean with a 150 m² balcony and a jacuzzi,” a reviewer said as they recalled their grand royal nightmare. The management will make sure they squeeze every penny out of your wallet painfully, an upgrade of 70 USD was paid by the family only to be met by a motel-room looking suite with a great view: a concrete wall of the nearby theater.

5 Grand Riviera Princess: “Racist Bellboys”

What is worse than a racist staff? Even the bellboys are hostile to their own citizens at this resort. Everything at this resort is actually cool in addition to the stupid staff. “The way they treated my husband was just devastating,” an angry woman raged on Trip Advisor. It seems that the staff at Grand Riviera need a cleansing.

4 Ammos Resort Greece: “Sewage”

The ground floor to the third floor smells like the sewer, “something like a blocked drain”, a reviewer noted during his stay at Ammos Resort. This “resort” guarantees nothing but a ruined European vacation. The food is tasteless because it is also cold and their pools are very moldy according to some reviews.

3 Barcelo Maya Colonial: “Inedible Kitchen”

It is a shame that Puerto Aventuras has such a poor resort. An angry reviewer stated that there was raw waste water everywhere, especially at sea. Most of the furniture looked nice and smelly. The pools, however, were a saving grace, but the entire ocean is not swimming and it smells of waste.

2 Mark And Meadows, India: “Lack of cleanliness and inefficiency”

This resort charges people 5-star rates for a zero-star experience. “The property is in ruins,” according to Trip Advisor, and the only things that save this property from total demise are the beautiful location and the courteous desk staff. The pool looks like it has not been maintained for decades and the hotel looks like a scene from Elm Street.

1 Mayangsari Dungun, Malaysia: What In The Blue Hell Is This

You are probably lost on your way back to Kuala Lumpur, so stopping in a hotel would be the next best choice. Mayangsari Dungun seems like a nice resort. The next thing you know is that you’re clambering with your family, because you’d rather sleep on the sidewalk in the street than this dirty “resort.” According to Trip Advisor “it is really, really bad and the worst resort in the world.”