20 A + Valentine's Day gifts for the man in your life

Valentine’s day can confuse the best of us. In addition to the entire vacation that serves as a dedicated relationship reminder (also known as whether we have one or not), there is also an additional tricky gifting component – a store tradition of February 14 that can become even more complicated when the Y chromosomes are in our lives do not require standard floral arrangements or heart-shaped chocolate boxes.

But there is no need for current drama in 2020, because we have listed the guy-approved goods here to protect you from last-minute gifts in Asia. Browse further for our combined hit list with creative gadgets to unique fashion finds and sleek care products that your headman (friend, family member or S.O.) will love. And for those who don’t have a V-Day at all, the 20 stylish finds that are still to come are still approved.

At Refinery29 we are there to help you navigate through this overwhelming world of things. All our market choices are independently selected and managed by the editors. If you buy something that we link to on our site, Refinery29 can earn commission.

Veja V-12 sneaker

Upgrade his old, previously white sneaking with a responsibly made pair of leather V-12s (or a vegan option) from the French label Veja.

Veja V-12 Sneaker, $, available at Nordstrom

Skagen men’s jorn minimalist stainless steel quartz watch

The Danish brand Skagen makes some of the most stylish, affordable watches out there. If you want to give a subtle hint to your eternal late mate, try this Amazon gem, which clocks for just $ 69. (Great though.)

Skagen Minimalist men’s watch in stainless steel for men, $, available from Amazon

Everlane The French Terry Crew

If your partner is still waiting for a replacement of the cozy hoodie that you “borrowed” from him, give him this basic basic from the Uniform collection of Everlane.

Everlane The French Terry Crew | Uniform – Dark Blue, $, available at Everlane

Four Roses Single Barrel Bourbon

Getting your partner a dozen roses might be Valentine’s Day 101, but a bottle of Four Roses? This year we argue for raising a glass of bourbon sweeter than a first kiss.

Four Bourbon roses Single Barrel, $, available from Drizly

Stanley Growler gift set

Whether you want to enjoy a cup of cocoa while camping / # glamping, or you want to keep pointed slushie frozen while you are in the hot tub, this vacuum-insulated grower can handle it all.

Stanley Growler gift set, $, available from Huckberry

Chrome Hondo backpack

If your husband always carries his laptop to and from the office, make sure he does it in style with this sale backpack from Chrome Industries.

Chrome Hondo backpack, $, available from Chrome Industries

Maude Rise Condoms



Because nothing is sexier than keeping things safe in the bedroom.

Maude increase, $, available from Maude

Harry’s Chrome Winston Set



Keep your beard looking neat with this super smooth, special edition razor set from Harry’s. Disposable shavers who?

Harry’s Chrome Winston Set, $, available at Need Supply

Thursday Boot Company Robust and resilient Captain 6-inch lace-up boot for men

If you want to spend this year, treat him to a pair of timeless leather boots that only get better with age. (Just like him!)

Thursday Boat Co. Robust and resilient Captain 6-inch lace boot for men, $, available from Amazon

Nintendo Switch Lite – Turquoise

Win 10,000 relationship points by giving him what has probably accumulated dust on his Amazon wish list since last year: a portable, slim Nintendo Switch Lite – and if you feel extra generous, add a game that he can enjoy.

Nintendo Switch Lite – Turquoise, $, available from Amazon

Calvin Klein 2-pack of modern cotton boxer shorts

There is nothing wrong with a practical, affordable gift – when did he last invest in new underwear? – and your male S.O. will feel like he is the star of his own # MyCalvins campaign with this two pack of candy colored briefs.

Calvin Klein Modern cotton boxer shorts 2-pack, $, available at Urban Outfitters

Unusual goods Make your own Hot Sauce Kit

Bring the heat on Valentine’s Day with a do-it-yourself sauce kit that you can use to be creative in the kitchen. (Bonus points if you put your taste buds to the test with a Hot Ones challenge at home.)

Unusual goods Make your own Hot Sauce Kit, $, available at Uncommon Goods

Seinfeld George Costanza Valentine

If you and your partner like to keep things simple with a thoughtful card exchange, then take a look at Etsy: After all, nothing says “romance” as George Costanza touches a sensual pose.

Cartoonstop Seinfeld love card, George Costanza, Funny Valentine’s, $, available from Etsy

Huckberry hat

Hats are like friends: you can never get too many. Double cozy with this Japanese wool mix cap that is available in different colors.

Huckberry Beanie, $, available from Huckberry

Sydney Hale Woods candle

This woody candle not only smells good; 10% of all profit from the Virginia-based brand goes to various local animal rescue organizations in the United States, meaning he gets a fresh-smelling home while helping a furry friend.

Sydney Hale Woods, $, available from Huckberry

Urbanstems The Geoff

Brighten up any space with this cute aerial plant (a suitable choice if you have a green thumb) in a whimsical giraffe planter.

Urbanstems The Geoff, $, available from Urbanstems

Brick Touch speaker

No more Bluetooth problems – this minimally designed wireless speaker magically connects to your phone when you make direct contact, allowing you to hear your favorite songs immediately (and let all your friends take turns playing DJ) without any technical issues .

Unusual goods Brick Touch speaker, $, available from Uncommon Goods

Warby Parker Downing sunglasses

These Warby Parker sunglasses are the smartest way to protect the eyes from UV rays. Pro tip: buy them now so that he can have them together for your next trip.

Warby Parker Downing Antique Shale Fade with green-gray lenses, $, available at Warby Parker

Cable Guys Darth Vader device holder

This miniature Darth Vader is perfect size for gaming controllers and iPhones and uses the Force to also charge your technical devices (okay, fine, a micro-USB cable of 1.8 m included).

Cable Guys Darth Vader Device Holder, $, available at Urban Outfitters

Topman stretch skinny fit chino

These highly valued slender chinos are just as comfortable as his favorite lived jeans, but are the perfect casual item of clothing for a romantic date evening.

