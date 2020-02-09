2 US soldiers killed, 6 wounded in Afghanistan. Attack: NPR

A person in Afghan uniform opened fire on Saturday against the combined forces of the United States and Afghanistan, killing two US soldiers and injuring six others.

Two US soldiers were killed and six others injured in an attack on a joint operation by the U.S. Armed Forces and the Afghan Armed Forces in Eastern Afghanistan on Saturday.

“After completing an important engagement in the district center, recent reports indicate that a person in Afghan uniform with a machine gun opened fire on the United States and Afghan forces,” said Colonel Sonny Leggett, a spokesman for the U.S. military in Afghanistan. said in a statement.

It is not known whether the shooter was actually an Afghan soldier or a person who stole a military uniform.

Leggett said the cause and motive for the attack are unknown and the incident is under investigation.

The names of the killed service members are only published 24 hours after notifying their next of kin. The wounded service members are treated in a US facility.

The attack occurred in the Sherzad district in the Afghan province of Nangarhar.

The Afghan Defense Ministry said on Sunday in a statement that an Afghan soldier was killed in the attack.

“As a result, a courageous ANA member was unfortunately killed and three courageous members injured. Two courageous Resolute support members were killed and six courageous members were injured,” the Afghan Defense Ministry said.

As Jennifer Glasse of the NPR reports, these green-blue attacks, in which Afghan troops or infiltrators use weapons against U.S. and coalition forces, have been a problem for several years, with the number of attacks peaking at 15% of all coalition deaths in 2012.

In his statement, the Afghan Ministry of Defense said: “Incidents like this have no negative impact on the friendship and spirit of cooperation between the ANDSF and the US Armed Forces. We will continue our fight against terrorism together.”