2 seriously injured after filming in northern Toronto – Toronto

Published on December 31, 2019 at 5:13 am

After a shootout in northern Toronto early Tuesday, two people with serious but not life-threatening injuries were hospitalized.

Toronto Police Insp. Norm Proctor said the reporters' forces were called to a residential building on Turf Grassway near Jane and south of Finch Avenue just before 2:50 a.m. Shots were reportedly fired.

"The police have arrived and we found a victim in front of the Turf Grassway buildings," he said, adding that a second victim was found in a house across the street.

"Both (victims) have gunshot wounds and both have been taken to local trauma centers."

A spokesman for Toronto Paramedics told Global News that paramedics were taking the patients to the hospital in serious condition.

Proctor said officials were looking for videos in the area. He encouraged everyone with information to contact the police or crime stopper anonymously.

