Ricky Gervais’ touched-on Netflix comedy drama After Life begins its second season on Friday, April 24, taking us back to the quiet city of Tambury and re-introducing us to the grieving widow Tony (Gervais) and the eccentric characters around her.

But where is Tambury? The bad news if you’re planning a visit is that it’s not quite the place – the good news is that we’ll find out where After Life was actually filmed.

Both seasons of After Life have been filmed Hampstead, Hemel Hempstead, Beaconsfield and Camber Sands East Sussex – Various locations were used to represent Tambury, filming for the second season began on September 9, 2019.

The offices of the Tambury Gazette – which will be owned by Paul Egan, the new character played in the second season – are located in the center of Hemstead, Hemel at 48 High Street.

The street where Tony lives with his dog Brandy is Health wrong, a small town in Hampstead.

The nursing home where Tony visits his troubled father Ray (David Bradley) and performs with Ray’s sister Emma (Ashley Jensen) is actually Old Town Registration Office in Buckinghamshire, Beaconsfield.

After Season 2, Netflix will be available from Friday, April 24 – see what else is with us TV schedule