2 residents of Randolph County were indicted in Elkins after a traffic disruption

Posted on Jan 27, 2020 / 12:34 PM EST

/ Updated: January 27, 2020 / 12:34 pm EST

Jack Carr Jr. (left), Michelle Hawkins (right)

ELKINS, W.Va. – Two residents of Randolph County were arrested after a traffic interruption after police identified a woman who was being searched for on multiple warrants, and one man got angry.

Jack Carr Jr.

On Saturday, January 25, officials from the Elkins Police Department watched a car leave on 11th Street in Elkins, according to a criminal complaint. The police said they saw a man go to the window of the vehicle before the vehicle went back on the road. Officers said the vehicle had no license plate lights and the side window broke.

According to the report, the police followed the vehicle and initiated an interruption on Industrial Park Road. Police said the vehicle had three occupants, the two passengers being Jack Carr Jr., 28, from Elkins and Michelle Hawkins, 22, also from Elkins.

Michelle Hawkins

After the police identified the people in the vehicle, they believed Hawkins had an active warrant for them and started looking for these warrants. Meanwhile, Carr got angry and told the police that they should no longer look at the contents of the vehicle with their flashlights, the complaint said. The officials also said Carr had tried to get Hawkins’ items and got angry again when he noticed that the police were watching him.

The complaint said Carr then started moving things in the vehicle to block the officers’ view of his and Hawkin’s hands. At this point, he was asked to get out of the vehicle. Officers said Carr refused and eventually had to be removed from the vehicle and handcuffed by the police. At the same time, according to the police, Hawkins was arrested.

While getting Hawkins out of the vehicle, the police said they had also removed a pouch with a crystal-like substance that was under her. The police also got a Carr cell phone, a second Hawkins cell phone, and a digital scale from the center console.

After being transported back to the police station for interviews, Hawkins said that she knew what Carr had but did not know what he said he had put under her. Officers said Carr then made excited statements that everything in the vehicle was his.

Carr was accused of being obsessed with the purpose of supplying a controlled substance, and Hawkins was charged with court documents over her two criminal offenses from Randolph County. Both people are held in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail.