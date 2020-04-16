2 prisoners hail cab soon after escape from jail in Portage

Shut

Two prisoners who are thought of risky hailed a taxi out of city after escaping the Columbia Correctional Institution in Portage on Thursday.

Thomas E. Deering, still left, and James R. Newman, right (Image: Portage Law enforcement Division)

Portage police documented the escape at 4:59 a.m. Thursday and are exploring for Thomas E. Deering, 46, and James R. Newman, 36.

The two are considered to have jumped in excess of two safety fences right before fleeing to a resort, the place they hailed a taxi that transported them 12 miles south to Poynette, according to a statement from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Business office.

It truly is believed the two managed to depart the Portage location prior to law enforcement even realized of the escape, the statement reported.

Legislation enforcement is encouraging the community to keep indoors and make sure their properties and cars were being safe right until even more see.

Newman was convicted in Jackson County in 2016 of kidnapping, escape and theft, according to on line court docket records. Deering was convicted of kidnapping, burglary and three counts of second-degree sexual assault in Milwaukee County in 2001.

Deering is described by police as 6-toes tall and 200 pounds. Newman is 5-foot-9, 190 lbs.

Columbia Correctional Institution had not too long ago been on lockdown because of to issues with the coronavirus, which experienced contaminated four staff users as of Monday, in accordance to the Wisconsin Division of Corrections.

It is unclear if lockdown steps have been nevertheless staying employed at the time of Deering and Newman’s escape.

The jail, on 110 acres, consists of 10 maximum-security residing units and one 150-bed, minimal-security unit, according to the Wisconsin Section of Corrections.

