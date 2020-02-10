2 police officers were shot in a Walmart in Arkansas

FORREST CITY, Arkansas – Two police officers from Forrest City were shot Monday morning at a Walmart in Forrest City, Arkansas, Arkansas state police said.

The officers responded to complaints that a man threatened people when the man pulled out a gun and shot both officers, St. Francis County Sheriff Bobby May told CNN branch WHBQ. The station reported that the sheriff said an officer was shot several times and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The sheriff’s office did not respond to questions from CNN. Authorities have scheduled a news conference for 2 p.m. ET in Forrest City.

“The prayers and thoughts of the Arkansas State Police (ASP) are with the two Forrest City Police Officers who were wounded this morning in a shooting at the Walmart store, located in Forrest City,” the state police said. “The Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division has been asked to investigate the incident and will be present all day.”

The US Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives said its agents also responded to the shooting.

Walmart’s director of national media relations Scott Pope said the company cooperated with the police in the investigation.

“Since this is an active investigation, any additional questions should be referred to the Forrest City Police Department,” he said.

Forrest City is located along the I-40 between Little Rock and Memphis, Tennessee and has approximately 14,000 residents.

This story is developing.

