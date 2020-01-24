2 people who, after an interruption in traffic on I-68, via W.Va./Md. edge

Posted: Jan 24, 2020 / 12:41 PM / Updated: January 24, 2020 / 12:41 PM

McHENRY, Md. – Two people were arrested after police said they found heroin and a stolen firearm during a traffic stop on I-68 just beyond the West Virginia-Maryland border.

On Thursday, January 23, at approximately 2:54 p.m. According to a Maryland State Police press release, police officers stopped a vehicle on I-68 at milestone 3 for traffic violations.

According to soldiers, driver Emily Louise McQueary from Campbellsville, Kentucky, owned approximately one ounce of heroin. The release indicated that the heroin was found after a search by McQueary’s person and packaged for sale.

According to the publication, a stolen pistol was also within range of McQueary and the front seat passenger, Deondrick Kenard Davis, 39, also from Campbellsville, Kentucky. Soldiers said a check on the gun revealed that it was classified as stolen from Kentucky. Soldiers also said Davis was banned from owning a firearm.

McQueary has been accused of possessing Controlled Dangerous Substances (CDS) with the intent to distribute heroin, marijuana and firearms. and Davis was charged with firearm charges after the release. Both subjects were held without commitment.