2 people shot in Dorchester

Two people were shot Sunday in Boston, and the police are looking for the gunman.

Updated: 7:28 AM EST December 23, 2019

Two people were shot Sunday in Boston and police are looking for the gunman at 6:40 p.m. about 530 Washington St. in the Codman Square neighborhood of Dorchester. One man suffered non-fatal injuries with leg injuries. The other victim's injuries are also considered non-fatal, police said. Witnesses said five or six shots were fired in the area, the Boston Globe reported. Boston police have not published a description of possible suspects.

It happened at 6:40 p.m. about 530 Washington St. in the Codman Square neighborhood of Dorchester.

One man suffered non-fatal injuries with leg injuries. The other victim's injuries are also considered non-fatal, police said.

Witnesses said five or six shots were fired in the area, the Boston Globe reported.

A new video shows a man limping after a shooting in Dorchester, then, a few seconds later, the police run and a commotion with a large group of people. Last night, 6:40 pm on Washington Street. Two men were shot. #WCVB pic.twitter.com/aZiCuGg0kj

– Josh Brogadir (@JoshBrogadirTV) December 23, 2019

Boston police have not published a description of possible suspects.

