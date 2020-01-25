Share this story!
Two people were killed when a semi-truck collided with a pickup truck in Jefferson County on Friday evening.
MPs responded to the Highway 18 accident at Hope Lake Road at approximately 7:30 p.m., Sheriff Paul Milbrath said in a statement on Saturday.
A preliminary site investigation and witness statements indicated that the semi-trailer was traveling west on Highway 18 when it lost control and struck the van in an eastbound direction.
The occupants of the van were declared dead at the scene. The driver of the semi-truck was slightly injured and was transported to the hospital.
The accident is being investigated by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office investigation team.
