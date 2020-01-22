2 people killed in accident involving van, car near Braintree High School

On Wednesday, two men killed in a car accident in Braintree were identified as half brothers on their way to work. The accident happened at 4 a.m. on Granite Street near Braintree High School.Police said the truck was heading south on Granite Street when it collided with a car that was heading north on Granite Street. One of the occupants of the car was declared dead at the scene, police said. Another man in the car was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police identified the victims as Bryan Davila Martinez, 23, and Jan Rivera, 20, both from Randolph. According to the family, Rivera graduated from Randolph High School and Martinez moved to Randolph from Puerto Rico a few years ago. The family said the victims did everything together. One of Rivera’s colleagues said he saved her from suffocation two weeks ago at work. “I was in the back dining room, I started to choke and he immediately knew what to do. His adrenaline and instinct came into play. He saved my life, ”said Fran Lothrop. “He gave me life two weeks ago today, and I’m here, and now he’s gone.” Investigators said the driver of the truck was not injured. Although the accident occurred in the van lane, the cause is still under investigation by the Massachusetts State Police Analysis and Reconstruction Section and the Braintree Police.

Family Photos

Jan Rivera (left), Bryan Davila Martinez (right)

The family of the victims said the men were half brothers on their way to an early shift at Walmart in Quincy when their car crossed the yellow line in the truck path.

The family says the two men who died in a car accident in Braintree this morning were half brothers. Bryan Martinez and Jan Rivera were on their way to work at Walmart when their car crossed the path of a truck. Their family says the two did everything together. #WCVB pic.twitter.com/6KRFXKL3Vb

– Jennifer Eagan (@Jennifer_Eagan) January 22, 2020

