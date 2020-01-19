2 more officials from Puerto Rico fired after breaking into the warehouse

by Danica Coto, The Associated Press

Posted on Jan 19 2020 14:01 PST

A tent city set up by the US Army Reserve is in Guanica, Puerto Rico, Wednesday, January 15, 2020. A 6.4-strong earthquake that overthrew or damaged hundreds of homes in southwestern Puerto Rico raises concerns about where displaced persons will live, while two years ago the island still struggles with the reconstruction of hurricane Maria. (AP Photo / Carlos Giusti)

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico – Government Wanda Vázquez fired the heads of the Puerto Rico home and family departments on Sunday in the final fallout about the discovery of a warehouse filled with emergency supplies from Hurricane Maria.

The removal of the Housing Minister Fernando Gil and the Department of Family Secretary Glorimar Andújar came a day after the governor dismissed the director of the emergency management office of Puerto Rico. Vázquez fired him hours after a Facebook video showed angry people entering the warehouse in an area where thousands have been homeless since a recent earthquake.

The governor said she decided on the extra redundancies after officials were unable to provide information about other collection and distribution centers.

“There have been actions by government officials that were completely unacceptable,” she said Sunday.

