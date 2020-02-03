2 more confirmed coronavirus cases in California bring the national total to 11

Updated: 8:17 PM EST February 2, 2020

According to the San Benito County Public Health Department in California, there are two confirmed cases of corona virus in the county.

According to public health officials, the confirmed cases are a man and a woman. They are both 57 years old. The husband recently traveled from Wuhan, China. The wife has picked up her husband’s virus.

These new patients bring the total number of confirmed cases to 11 in the United States.

Some important points noted by health officials:

If you have not been to China or have been in close contact with someone who has been in China and is ill, your risk is very low.

CDC guidelines indicate that people who happen to be in contact with a business (in the same supermarket or cinema) run a minimal risk of developing infections.  If you have recently been to China and you feel sick, please

Stay at home and avoid contact with others.

Contact your doctor’s office or emergency room and tell them about your recent journeys and symptoms.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) if you cough or sneeze.

San Benito County Public Health Services said it is in consultation with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the California Department of Public Health.

The coronavirus is a viral respiratory disease that was first identified in Wuhan.

The first case-to-person spread in the United States was reported at the end of January.

Like other viral infections, the corona virus is spread by droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

.