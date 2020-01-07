Loading...

KEY WEST, Fla. – Two more Chinese nationals have been arrested for illegal photography at a naval base in Florida, according to court cases.

The arrests during the weekend by Yuhao Wang and Jielun Zhang bring the number of Chinese people recently charged with photos at the Naval Station in Key West, Florida, to four.

A statement from the FBI says that Wang and Zhang drove to the entrance of an annex to the air station and were told by a security officer that they could not enter the premises without military identification. The FBI says that the pair had entered the base anyway and was arrested by the authorities about 30 minutes later after taking pictures of structures on the base.

The two had a first appearance in court on Monday and have bail hearings in Key West federal court on Friday. Their lawyers did not immediately respond to emails that were looking for comment on Tuesday.

The arrests follow two similar cases where Chinese citizens take photos on the Key West basis. On December 26, Lyuyou Liao was accused of illegal photography at another annex of the Naval Air Station.

Liao, 27, is being held without bail. His lawyer claimed at a recent hearing that Liao was on vacation to take photos and that the evidence of a crime is thin.

A fourth Chinese man, Zhao Qianli, pleaded guilty of illegal photography last year at the same Florida Keys installation. Qianli, 20, was sentenced to one year in prison.

_____

The summary of the story has been edited to correct the spelling of Jielun Zhang.

The corresponding press