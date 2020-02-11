2 Milwaukee officers are injured after the car escapes the traffic stop and crashes into a tree

Share this story!

2 Milwaukee officers were injured after a car had fled a stopping place and crashed into a tree

Two Milwaukee officers were injured on Monday evening when a suspicious vehicle tried to escape a traffic jam with an officer partially in the car.

Two Milwaukee police officers were injured on Monday evening when a vehicle tried to escape a traffic jam with an officer partially in the car.

Inspector Daniel Thompson said the police pulled a 2019 Nissan Altima for speeding over the 700 block of North 25th Street at 7:27 pm. Officers then noticed that suspected controlled substances were clearly visible in the car and asked the occupants to step outside.

The front passenger of the car then jumped into the driver’s seat and tried to flee while another officer was partially in the car, Thompson said. The vehicle made it 70 feet before it bumped into a tree.

The officer was taken to a hospital for neck pain and later released, Thompson said, while a second officer was also being treated for a hand injury.

Two passengers from the car were arrested and a stolen gun was found in the car, Thompson said.

Contact Elliot Hughes at [email protected] or (414) 704-8958. Follow him on Twitter @ elliothughes12.

