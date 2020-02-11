Share this story!

2 men suspected of carjacking were arrested after crashing on a DPW vehicle

Two men have stolen a car and crashed into a Milwaukee Department of Public Works vehicle, police say.

Two men are in custody after they stole a car Monday and crashed it into a Milwaukee Department of Public Works municipality vehicle, police said.

Just after 2 p.m. Monday at the 3600 block of West Marion Street, the Milwaukee police saw a vehicle taken earlier in the day during a carjacking.

While officers tried to stop the vehicle, the car left. The police officers chased.

The chase ended after one minute when the stolen vehicle hit a vehicle from the Milwaukee Public Works Department in 3800 block on West Hampton Avenue, police said.

The DPW vehicle was occupied by a city worker on duty who was transported to a hospital for evaluation and treatment. No one else was injured in the accident.

Two men from the stolen vehicle were taken into custody, the police said.

The case will be presented to the public prosecutor later this week.

