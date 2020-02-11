Share this story!
Let friends in your social network know what you are reading about
2 men suspected of carjacking were arrested after crashing on a DPW vehicle
Put on Facebook
Sent!
Posted!
A link to your Facebook feed has been posted.
CLOSE TO
Two men are in custody after they stole a car Monday and crashed it into a Milwaukee Department of Public Works municipality vehicle, police said.
Just after 2 p.m. Monday at the 3600 block of West Marion Street, the Milwaukee police saw a vehicle taken earlier in the day during a carjacking.
While officers tried to stop the vehicle, the car left. The police officers chased.
The chase ended after one minute when the stolen vehicle hit a vehicle from the Milwaukee Public Works Department in 3800 block on West Hampton Avenue, police said.
The DPW vehicle was occupied by a city worker on duty who was transported to a hospital for evaluation and treatment. No one else was injured in the accident.
Two men from the stolen vehicle were taken into custody, the police said.
The case will be presented to the public prosecutor later this week.
Read or share this story: https://www.jsonline.com/story/news/2020/02/10/2-men-suspected-carjacking-arrested-after-crashing-into-dpw-vehicle/4719891002/
More stories
-
Father of 5 year old boy shot and killed in prison for negligence
February 10, 2020, 4:30 PM
-
Putting a lawsuit against the victim
February 10, 2020, 5:46 PM
-
According to the GOP plan, farmers can receive a maximum of $ 7,500 for tax relief
February 10, 2020, 3:53 PM
-
6 year old killed, brother or sister injured while waiting aboard the bus in Plainfield
February 10, 2020, 11:33 AM
-
Back-ups possible at scene of vehicle fire
February 10, 2020, 9:54 am
-
The clock is ticking: clear your sidewalk or risk a fine
February 10, 2020, 11:44 AM