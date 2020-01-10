Loading...

NASHVILLE – Two men who fled the Tennessee authorities have been charged with the death of an officer who was hit by a vehicle during the chase.

Kevin Jordan and Emani C. Martin Jr., both 19, were Thursday accused of reckless murder in the death of Hendersonville Master Patrol Officer Spencer Bristol, reported news.

According to Tennessee Highway Patrol, Bristol was chasing a fleeing car that crashed while trying to merge with a highway. Jordan, the driver of the vehicle, was immediately arrested, but Martin fled on foot, the authorities said.

Bristol followed Martin over the highway and was fatally hit by an SUV. Martin was arrested later.

The arrest warrant said that Jordan and Martin caused Bristol to die because they “created a substantial and unjustifiable risk that the pursuing officer would be killed.”

Both men were previously charged with felony reckless threat and evasion of the arrest when the murder cases were filed.

It is unclear whether Jordan or Martin have lawyers who can respond on their behalf.

Bristol, 31, was a veteran of the US Navy and is survived by his wife and 3-year-old daughter.

“It has been nearly 20 years since this department lost an officer in service, and this was too early for it to happen again,” Henderson police chief Mickey Miller told reporters earlier.

The corresponding press