2 members of ‘The Squad’ who skip Trump’s speech

WASHINGTON – The latest news about the President’s State of the Union speech (all times local):

7.30 p.m.

Two prominent house-democratic freshmen boycott President Donald Trump’s speech about his behavior.

Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez from New York and Ayanna Pressley from Massachusetts, standing in front as well as in the middle as members of ‘the team’, said hours before the address Tuesday that they will skip it.

Ocasio-Cortez tweeted that “she would not use my presence during a state ceremony to normalize Trump’s lawless conduct and undermining of the Constitution.”

In the meantime, Pressley said he is boycotting because Trump “consistently demonstrates contempt for the American people, contempt for Congress and contempt for our constitution.”

Other “Squad” members – Reps. Ilhan Omar from Minnesota and Rashida Tlaib from Michigan – were expected to attend the joint session of Congress.

The four freshmen are all congress women of color and they voted to accuse Trump. They have been labeled “The Squad” for part of their criticism of Trump, and the president often speaks out against them.

The corresponding press