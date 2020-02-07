2 loaded in coronavirus joke in the Chicago suburban store

JOLIET, Ill. – A 19-year-old man suspected of spraying disinfectant in a Walmart in suburban Chicago while announcing startled customers that he was infected with the new corona virus, reported to the police.

Tyler Wallace, from Joliet, would appear in the federal court on Friday afternoon after reporting Thursday, the Chicago Tribune reported. He is accused of felony counts of disorderly conduct, theft in the retail trade and criminal violation of property. A 17-year-old boy who, according to police, was in Wallace’s store last Sunday, was arrested for misconduct of disorderly conduct and criminal offenses.

The police claim that Wallace had put a surgical mask over his mouth and placed a self-made sign on his back with the text “Note, I have the coronavirus”, and then walked around the store for Lysol on clothing, products and other items. spraying, causing almost $ 10,000 damage.

The police do not believe that both teenagers have the new virus that has made more than 31,400 people sick and killed more than 630 people in China worldwide.

“It seems to have been a joke that went too far,” Joliet Police Sgt. Chris Botzum said.

The corresponding press