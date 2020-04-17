2 lifeless after separate Friday morning shootings in Milwaukee

Share This Story!

2 lifeless following independent Friday morning shootings on Milwaukee’s west, north sides

Legislation enforcement is investigating two deadly shootings Friday early morning on Milwaukee’s west and north sides.

The first transpired close to 12:45 a.m. in the vicinity of North 29th Street and West Wisconsin Avenue. The 2nd transpired sometime just before 6 a.m. near North 39th Street and West Villard Avenue, in accordance to the Milwaukee County Professional medical Examiner’s Business office.

Two gentlemen from Milwaukee were being killed in the shootings. No other details was quickly readily available.

Get in touch with Elliot Hughes at elliot.hughes@jrn.com or 414-704-8958. Adhere to him on Twitter @elliothughes12.

