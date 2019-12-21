2 killed in an accident involving several vehicles on Highway 401 near Guelph

Loading...

Published on December 21, 2019 at 1:23 pm

According to the Ontario Provincial Police, two people died early Saturday after a multiple vehicle accident on Highway 401 near Guelph.

According to police, shortly before 3 a.m., Cambridge OPP officers were called to crash west on Highway 401 near Highway 6 in the Puslinch parish.

The officers found three vehicles involved in the collision, and two drivers were brought to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the police said. Two of the passengers in the third vehicle, a man and a woman, were later pronounced dead by the coroner.

Since then, they have been identified as 65-year-old Ramnauth Seebachan and 59-year-old Pardmini Seebachan from the Cambridge area.

The westward lanes of Highway 401 were blocked for the investigation, but have since been reopened.

Cleared #Closure #Puslinch # Hwy401 WB was reopened on # Hwy6 South and on ramps. #ONHwys

– 511Ontario (@ 511Ontario) December 21, 2019

