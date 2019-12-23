Loading...

2 Idaho children disappeared weeks before their stepfather's ex-wife was found dead

Updated: 4:59 AM EST December 23, 2019

A man and a woman from Idaho are wanted to be interrogated after the man's previous wife was found dead and weeks before it was reported that his two stepsons had disappeared. Department. Authorities initially thought her death was natural, but since then they considered her a suspect and exhumed her remains on December 11. Investigators now seek to interrogate her husband, Chad Daybell, who police said married another woman, Lori Vallow, weeks after the initial death. . Police are also looking to interrogate Vallow. Vallow's two children, Joshua Vallow, 7, and his sister Tylee Ryan, 17, have not been seen since September, according to police. After the family reported that they had not spoken to Joshua since September, police said they conducted a welfare check on November 26. Vallow and Daybell told authorities that their son was with a family friend in Arizona, according to the statement, but later police discovered that the boy, who is adopted and has special needs, did not stay with such a friend and reported him missing. Police also discovered that Lori Vallow's 17-year-old daughter had not been seen since September and reported her disappearance, according to the statement. After determining that Joshua was not with a family friend, the police returned the next day to execute a search warrant at the house. Once they arrived, they determined that Vallow and Daybell "abruptly" left home and fled the area, police said. The Rexburg police requested help from the FBI to find Joshua because they said it doesn't seem like the couple took the child with them.

Police also discovered that the daughter of 17-year-old Lori Vallow had not been seen since September and reported her missing, said the statement.

