2 Honolulu police officers shot dead

At least two Honolulu police officers were killed in a Sunday morning shooting in the Diamond Head area, CNN affiliate Hawaii News Now and KHON-TV reported. police said the hibiscus drive area was closed due to a police investigation. A Hawaii News Now video shows several houses on this street engulfed in flames. CNN has not yet independently confirmed details of the incident from Hawaii News Now. Earlier, FBI operational support technician in Honolulu, Derek Hayes, told CNN that the FBI responded to a “shooter active “in Honolulu. Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell tweeted “sincerest condolences” to families and friends of the two officers and the department. “This is an unprecedented tragedy not only for the city and county of Honolulu , but for the entire state of Hawai’i, “wrote Caldwell. Check back for updates.

