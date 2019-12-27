2 expelled from the Georgia National Guard for white supremacist ties

Loading...

ATLANTA (AP) – Two men were expelled from the National Army Guard after liberal activists discovered that they belonged to a religious group with white supremacist ties.

Brandon Trent East told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the Alabama National Guard sent him a separation notice on December 14.

A Georgia National Guard spokesperson said Dalton Woodward was no longer a member. She declined to comment on the terms of Woodward's separation.

Woodward did not respond to a request for comment left for his friend East.

Earlier in 2019, the Atlanta Antifacists group released a report claiming that East and Woodward were the leaders of the northern pagan group Ravensblood Kindred. The group is part of the People's Assembly of Asatru, which researchers say approves of white supremacy.

Haralson County Sheriff Eddie Mixon forced East to resign as a jailer.

When the report was published, Woodward was on active duty in Afghanistan.

Woodward's unit returned from deployment in June and an investigation into its ties to white supremacy ended in October.

The military has struggled in recent years to uproot members of white supremacist organizations or supporters of the causes of white power.

A spokesperson for the Alabama National Guard said that the East had 45 days to contest the findings. East said the military recommends a general discharge. It is one step closer to a traditional honorable discharge, indicating unacceptable conduct that does not meet military standards.

East maintains that he is not racist and simply wants to worship as his ancestors did centuries ago.

"The whole question of race started with me by finding Asatru or Odinism or whatever you want to call it and seeing it as a better option than Christianity as a spirituality," he said.

East and Woodward attended a 2017 speech by white nationalist Richard Spencer at Auburn University. The photos show the men carrying placards.

"The existence of our people is not negotiable," said the East panel. Woodward's sign said, "We have the right to exist."

The two echo the so-called "14 word" motto popular among white supremacists who say that non-white groups displace white people.

"I just went there because at the time I heard that he was talking about the recent removal of Confederate monuments. This is something I wanted to hear, "said East. "And it has become something a little worse obviously."

In addition to his job as a jailer, East said the resulting attention had cost him other jobs, as well as friends and family members.

He downplayed his social media contact with neo-Nazis and white supremacists. He said he stayed away from those who are "worshipers of Hitler".