2 editors used bread and math to turn the earth into a giant sandwich

You may not have noticed, but a few days ago you did not live on Earth for a short time. They actually lived in a huge, fast-spinning sandwich.

It all started when 19-year-old Etienne Naude, who is currently studying at the University of Auckland in New Zealand, came to Reddit to make an unusual request on the submarine r / Spain.

“I want to do something called an earth sandwich,” Naude wrote before describing exactly what that would mean: “2 people in opposite parts of the world are placing pieces of bread at exactly the opposite ends of the earth.”

It seemed a strange call to some, but Reddit was more than pleased to answer the call.

“I posted on r / Spain and received a number of responses, and from there I narrowed down who was in the region,” Naude told Mashable. “We then used Reddit chat to organize the details.”

Naude explained to Mashable that they were making the sandwich mostly for fun and challenging themselves. The coordinates were developed with the freemaptools.com website – a tool that calculates so-called “antipodes” (points on the surface of the earth that are directly opposite each other) and, based on this, specifies latitude and longitude coordinates. When they made their sandwich, Naude and his Reddit friend were connected by a line that would have led straight through the center of the earth.

On Saturday, Naude published the results of the experiment in Reddits r / New Zealand sub. At the time of writing, the post had over 7,000 positive reviews.

Oh, and if you’re wondering why there are nine slices of bread in the Spanish half of the picture Naude shared, this is supposed to guarantee accuracy. “Just in case we were a little off,” said Naude.

Excellent work, everyone.