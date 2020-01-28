2 ECU board members accused of funding SGA campaign

GRENVILLE, NC (WNCT) Two members of the East Carolina University Board of Trustees were charged with violating the University of North Carolina’s system policy.

These trustees face expulsion after having financed an SGA campaign.

The letter from the ECU Board of Trustees alleged that the board members met with an ECU student to encourage the student to apply to become president of the student body.

The General Assembly of the United Nations Student Governments issued a resolution entitled “Student Leadership and Shared Giovernacne Support Act,” which reads, “The chairman of the United Nations Supreme Council Committee on Higher Education received a letter from the leadership of the East Carolina University Board of Trustees on January 18, 2020, to announce that they believed that two members of the ECU Board of Trustees had violated UNC System Policy 200.7. ”

The two trustees reportedly offered financial support for the student’s potential campaign.

Dr. Ron Mitchelson, Interim Chancellor of ECU, made the following statement:

“Administrators at East Carolina University are aware of the claims registered with the UNC Board of Governors on governance issues in which the ECU Board of Trustees is involved. As part of the UNC Supreme Council process, these requests were forwarded to the governance committee responsible for each investigation. “

The two trustees also reportedly offer to use their positions to obtain student information that could be used for the student’s potential campaign.