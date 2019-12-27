2 defendants in a series of violent armed robberies

Loading...

SALT LAKE CITY – Two documented gang members have been accused of committing a series of violent robberies.

Anousak Kaykeo, 41, of West Valley City, and Bounchanh Phanthachith were charged in the 3rd District Court with two counts of aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony and aggravated assault, a second-degree felony. A $ 250,000 arrest warrant for the arrest of Kaykeo was issued on Friday. Phanachith is in custody.

The two are charged with at least three armed robberies in Salt Lake City and West Valley City. In each case, the victims were forced to lie on the ground at gunpoint.

On September 22, three men entered Capital Mart, 1709 S. 900 West, forced an employee at gunpoint to get on the floor, then stole 15 boxes of cigarettes and about $ 2,800 in cash, according to collection documents.

On October 8, two of the men returned to Capital Mart, hit the same store clerk in the leg with an asp, told him at gunpoint to drop to the ground and stole $ 2,400 in cash, according to the charges.

The men were also charged on October 31 with two additional charges of aggravated robbery, a felony of the first degree, two charges of possession of a firearm by a restricted person, a felony of the second degree; and aggravated assault, a felony of the third degree.

In that case, Kaykeo and Phanthachith are accused of stealing the Quick Pick Market, 4655 S. 4800 West, at gunpoint and hitting the store clerk with a gun, according to the charges. The two men made everyone in the store lie down at gunpoint, and then robbed another man when he entered the market, according to the indictment documents.

Prosecutors noted in their indictment documents that both Kaykeo and Phathachith are documented members of gangs who had previously served prison for robbery.